Maxx Crosby made his feelings clear on two young Raiders defensive linemen

Maxx Crosby is the clear-cut leader of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense as he is not only the longest-tenured member of the unit, but also far and away the most talented player. Despite missing games for the first time in his career in 2024, the fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had yet another standout season.

He appeared in 12 games, recording 45 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and five passes defended en route to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. Crosby was rewarded with a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension this offseason that includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

While the Raiders revamped nearly their entire defense around him, the two-time All-Pro appears to be in line for yet another big season. Crosby recently praised two young players who will play alongside him on Las Vegas' defensive line.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares praise for young DL duo

Tyree Wilson has continued to improve since the Raiders made him the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he has yet to live up to his draft position, as he has appeared in 33 games, recording just 56 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Crosby recently praised the third-year defensive lineman for his improvement while also discussing their close relationship. On Thursday, The Fresno Bee's Anthony Galaviz shared Crosby's comments on social media.

"He's getting better," Crosby said. "His approach, work ethic and everything (have) continued to improve since he's gotten here. He's a guy I feel like, since day one, I've taken him under my wing," Crosby said. "I've given him so much tough love, but I want the best for him. I want him to be the best version of himself, and that's my duty as a leader. Me and him got real close. I just want him to continue going in that direction."

While Wilson has continued to improve, the Raiders are certainly hoping for a breakout season after using a top-ten pick to select him two years ago. His production would certainly be welcomed after the franchise tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

Crosby was not done offering praise to young players across the defensive line, as he noted that he has been impressed with the play of fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway as well, who he believes will be in the defensive line rotation. Galaviz also shared those comments.

"I'm probably one of the highest dudes on Tonka. Every time I talk about him, I got good things to say. His play speaks for itself. He's getting better every day," Crosby said. "He's twitchy and strong. He's got moves. He just continues to get better. I think Tonka is going to be a guy that is going to be in the rotation. He's going to help us a lot."

The Raiders will likely need both players to play key roles, as outside of Crosby, Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce, no other defensive lineman has more than Wilson's 8.0 career sacks. Additionally, Koonce missed all of last season after a breakout campaign in 2023.

If Las Vegas is able to get production from both of its young defensive linemen, the defense will certainly look much better. Both players should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact following the release of Christian Wilkins and the free agency departure of K'Lavon Chaisson.

