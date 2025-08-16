Maxx Crosby makes candid statement on Jamal Adams' move to linebacker

Maxx Crosby has been a staple on the Las Vegas Raiders' defense since the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, he has recorded 366 total tackles, including 105 for a loss, 59.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 23 passes defended.

He has earned four Pro Bowl honors and made two All-Pro Second-Teams in just six NFL seasons. His 59.5 sacks are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL over that span, and he has led the entire league in tackles for loss on two separate occasions.

While he has continued to produce, he is set to play under his fifth different head coach after the franchise hired Pete Carroll this offseason. In addition to the revolving door of head coaches, the defense around him has continued to change.

The Raiders will bring in almost an entirely new cast of defenders in 2025, with Jamal Adams serving as the biggest name joining him. The three-time All-Pro, who has appeared in just 15 games over the past three seasons, changed positions over the offseason, moving from safety to linebacker.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares his thoughts on former All-Pro Jamal Adams

Adams spent four seasons playing safety under Carroll when the latter was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft represents a low-risk, high-reward investment for the Raiders after signing a one-year, $1.255 million contract in free agency.

Following Thursday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Crosby praised Adams' energy and adaptation to his new position. The Fresno Bee's Anthony Galaviz shared his comments.

"His energy is definitely contagious, but it's crazy the fact that he just transitioned to linebacker. It looks natural to him," Crosby said. "He's just a natural football player. ... (Adams is) definitely motivated. ... (he) inspires others, and he's a guy you want on the field with you."

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo is already up to his old tricks (and Davante Adams has to be furious)

Adams played well in the Raiders' preseason opener, recording three solo tackles, but what was more impressive was his speed compared to the rest of the linebackers. He is reportedly pushing for a starting role already, as Las Vegas is holding several positional battles, including one at linebacker.

The former star safety is competing with Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt and Devin White for a significant role. If Adams is able to stay healthy and return to the player that he was between 2018 and 2020, he could have a large snap share on the Raiders' defense.

During that aforementioned stretch, he recorded 273 total tackles, including 30 for a loss, 19.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hits, two interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 22 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Adams was named to the All-Pro Team and Pro Bowl roster in each of those three seasons. Hopefully, he can bring that level of play to Las Vegas.

More Raiders news and analysis