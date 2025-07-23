Maxx Crosby may have ruined things for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys

For countless years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been an example of how not to do things in the NFL. Between countless coaching and general manager changes, poor choices in the draft and wasted money in free agency, the franchise has had a tough go for the last two decades.

This offseason, however, things took a dramatic turn. Enter Pete Carroll and John Spytek, Super Bowl-winners in their respective fields, who come to Las Vegas as the most capable decision-making tandem that Raider Nation can remember.

One of their first orders of business upon their arrival was extending star defensive end Maxx Crosby on a record-breaking three-year deal worth up to $106.5 million. The team got out ahead of things and set the market themselves, which has made life difficult for other NFL teams.

Micah Parsons wishes he was in Maxx Crosby's situation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and star edge rusher Micah Parsons are in the midst of a brutal standoff when it comes to resolving his contract situation. On Tuesday, Parsons spoke out about the negotiations, and he name-dropped Crosby as a way to help his case.

“Some teams, with guys like Maxx (Crosby), it was like, man, they knew I was coming up and they just wanted to take care of him. And I just think, ‘Must be nice,'” Parsons said.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs gave an impromptu availability to give their own side of the front office’s comments yesterday.



— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 22, 2025

It is new territory for the Raiders to be seen as the benchmark of competency, but this is the team's reality with Carroll and Spytek in charge. Defensive end contracts are now worth upwards of $41 million a year, but the team was able to lock Crosby in early at $35.5 million.

This nearly $6 million difference is significant when one considers that this kind of money could pay for a starting-level player. It could also be used to sweeten the deal for a player that Las Vegas hopes to extend soon, like Kolton Miller, Jakobi Meyers or Daniel Carlson.

Parsons and the Cowboys seem wildly far apart in their talks, and Jones cannot help but badmouth his players to the media. Spytek would never be caught doing this, as he understands his role and seeks to take care of his players.

Things were already looking up for the Raiders in 2025, but with each passing report, it seems like the future of the team is incredibly bright because of who they have in charge. Carroll and Spytek are operating differently in Las Vegas, and it's a good thing that they are.

