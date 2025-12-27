Maxx Crosby's Pro Bowl reflection is exactly why Raiders fans love him

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an awful campaign, as they are just 2-13 heading into the final two games of the 2025 NFL season. With two more losses, the franchise would lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while simultaneously securing its worst record since the AFL-NFL merger.

Despite having one of the league's worst rosters, the Raiders were not one of the three teams that did not have a single player named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Brock Bowers earned his second nod in as many seasons, while Maxx Crosby was selected for the fifth consecutive year.

While Bowers, along with Jeremy Chinn, has been shut down for the season, Crosby recently made it clear that he has no interest in tanking. Of course, he has since been put on the shelf for the year, and his storming out of the building afterward caused quite the media frenzy.

But just days ago, Las Vegas' star pass rusher discussed his journey from being a fourth-round pick who suffered a broken hand in his first preseason to becoming one of the league's premier defensive ends. It is a reminder of why Raider Nation still loves Crosby amid all of the recent drama.

Maxx Crosby's self-reflection will further endear him to Raiders fans

Crosby has been the ultimate steal for the Raiders, who landed him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his seven-year career, he has recorded 133 tackles for loss, 69.5 sacks, 164 quarterback hits, an interception, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 29 passes defended.

He has, arguably, embodied being a Raider more than any player since the retirement of Charles Woodson. Crosby discussed his journey to becoming a five-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday.

"It's a blessing, bro. It means a lot. I've put everything into this, bro. I've sacrificed so much, especially time away from my daughter, away from my wife, away from my loved ones to maximize this career. And if I didn't have them in my corner and understanding what I'm trying to accomplish, it wouldn't be possible," Crosby said. "So, there's so many people I could give credit to that have helped me. But, yeah, it means a lot because it's not just the fan vote. It's the players and the coaches, and when you get respected by your peers, that means a lot. Especially, the fans too. The fans are why the stadiums are packed out, and that's why we get to play this game we love. So, just having that ultimate respect from everyone across the board is definitely humbling."

Crosby was asked about going from a fourth-round pick who broke his hand in his first preseason to who he is today.

"It's crazy. Moments like this, you definitely take a little step back and get a little quick time to reflect. I don't like to take much time. I'm always focused on the now and what's next and that's all I can control, but, yeah, man, I've came a long way. Nobody thought I'd be in this situation," Crosby said. "It's humbling to say the least, but my message to everybody out there, no matter what profession you're in, no matter what you're doing, if you go above and beyond and sacrifice, the first one in the building, the last to leave, and do it all year round and literally obsess and give everything you've got to your profession and what you love and your passion, you're going to succeed. I truly believe in that. I had one offer, two stars and now I'm doing some awesome stuff. That's what pushes me. It's not like I'm satisfied. It just makes me hungrier to continue growing and building what we've already started."

Crosby's mentality is what has endeared him to Raiders fans throughout the years, as he seemingly never takes a play off and is constantly giving 100% effort, even when games have gotten out of hand.

While Raider Nation certainly deserves to see the franchise find success, one could argue that no person deserves it more than Crosby, who has proven to be everything the organization could have wanted in a fourth-round pick and far more. His leadership, along with his determination to improve, has made it impossible for fans, even those of rival teams, to root against him.