Maxx Crosby sends message that has Raiders fans ready to run through a wall

The 2026 NFL offseason has already been a roller coaster for Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders, but the ride is seemingly slowing down.

After the scuttled trade that would’ve sent Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, the star defender is now committed to getting healthy and continuing his dominant career in Las Vegas.

Crosby made that clear in a social media statement, where he explained he’s locked in with the Raiders now, and he recently sent out another message that should have all opposing NFL teams a little scared.

Maxx Crosby vows that trade saga has unlocked even better version of himself

Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy appeared on a Friday episode of Good Morning Football, and he revealed that he spoke directly with Crosby, his former teammate in Las Vegas, since the whole trade saga went down.

McCoy told the Raiders defender that he would be on TV on Friday, and asked Crosby if there was a message he wanted him to relay to the people. Crosby told McCoy to let the world know that he’ll be 200% ready by training camp, and the NFL world is about to see the best version of him it’s ever seen.

"By training camp I’ll be 200% ready and this world will get the best version of 98 they’ve ever seen" 👀



- @CrosbyMaxx via @Geraldini93 pic.twitter.com/nLaYAF3O8W — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 13, 2026

McCoy couldn’t contain his excitement after sharing those words, because he knows Crosby, and he knows that this entire situation has only put a boulder on the shoulder of someone who is already one of the best players in the league.

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So for McCoy, Las Vegas, and Raiders fans, that’s exciting news. For the rest of the league, that’s a scary sight. Crosby already dominates the NFL with relentlessness, and that’s why a team was willing to initially agree to trading two first-round picks for him.

While it may seem like him taking his game to another level is not even possible, great players have consistently proven that their greatness has no bounds. If they are motivated to reach new heights, they often find a way to get there.

It’s safe to say that Maxx Crosby has more than enough motivation right now, and he’s going to make sure the league feels that next season.

Other teams should brace for the path of destruction he’s about to go on, and the Raiders should rejoice, as this unexpected offseason plot twist may end up being a best-case scenario for the franchise.