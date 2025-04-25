The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with no true inclination of how things would unfold in front of them.

After weeks of being linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, that plan seemed to be unraveling in the days before the event. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears both seemed heavily interested in the Heisman Trophy runner-up, but the Jaguars traded up for Travis Hunter instead, and the Bears were unable to find a pathway up the board.

Fortunately, the Raiders remained patient and got their guy at No. 6. Jeanty fills a massive chasm that Las Vegas had at running back, and he should be a franchise player for years to come.

Maxx Crosby speaks for all Raiders fans with Ashton Jeanty reaction

While Raider Nation rejoiced about the seemingly far-fetched selection, the players on the team chimed in as well. Quarterback Geno Smith posted a typical, "RAIDERRRRRSSSSS" post on his social media, but star defensive end Maxx Crosby's post summed up exactly how the fan base is feeling.

LFGGG!!!!!!!! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) April 25, 2025

The team's best player being so excited about a draft pick should tell fans everything they need to know. Crosby is always a huge proponent of what the Raiders do, but this was a special occasion.

Jeanty had a historical season last year at Boise State, totaling 2,601 yards on the ground in addition to 29 touchdowns. He fell just short of college football's biggest award, but he'll be an impact player for the Raiders already in Week 1.

Las Vegas desperately needed a running back after a failed Zamir White and Alexander Mattison experiment last season. Raheem Mostert was a solid free agent signing, but he is nowhere near a bellcow back or a long-term option.

Crosby's excitement is currently reverberating throughout the fan base, as almost nobody can believe that Las Vegas landed such a transformational player with the No. 6 pick in the draft.