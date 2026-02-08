Maxx Crosby trade idea would give Raiders more Seahawks Super Bowl pieces

Some level of Maxx Crosby trade rumors has become an annual offseason thing for the Las Vegas Raiders. But this time, driven by what FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer has offered up with no refutation of it yet from the five-time Pro Bowler, it feels a bit different.

The Raiders and Crosby, frankly, are now on opposite timelines, more than ever before. He will turn 29 before next year, and he wants to win now. Even with the optimism around the looming arrival of Klint Kubiak as head coach, the Raiders' roster is another year or two away from legitimate contention.

So it makes sense for Las Vegas to entertain trading Crosby this offseason, and the idea that he will ask to be traded is out there until further notice. More draft capital, and perhaps an immediate starter or two, is a viable potential return that cannot be ignored.

Maxx Crosby trade proposal gives Raiders more Super Bowl-level pieces

That said, general manager John Spytek should not, and surely won't, just take a bad deal to satisfy Crosby's desire to be traded, if that is ever expressed. That sound you just heard is contending teams tripping over each other to get to the front of the line to make a trade offer for Crosby.

The general managers of those teams have to at least find out if it's possible. In the wake of the most recent news, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has a fresh set of trade proposals to get Crosby out of Las Vegas.

There's a case for both Super Bowl LX teams to pursue a trade for Crosby, and with that in mind, Moton had a trade proposal for both. But one proposal looks far better than the other, with attachment to Kubiak as he nears leaving his post as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in mind.

"Las Vegas Raiders Get: 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 1st-round pick, EDGE Derick Hall, S Julian Love



"Seattle Seahawks Get: EDGE Maxx Crosby"

That 2026 first-round pick will be 31st or 32nd overall, depending on the result of the Super Bowl. The 2027 first-rounder might also be late, but having another rookie contract or two with a fifth-year option would be a good thing for the Raiders, who are rebuilding.

The idea of acquiring Love and Hall is arguably more interesting, though, with an easy fit if Kubiak takes Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde or other defensive assistants from Seattle with him to Las Vegas.

Moton dove into that.

"The Raiders can acquire a proven playmaker in Julian Love, who's better suited to play free safety than Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao because of his coverage skills. He's allowed a passer rating below 90 in four consecutive seasons and recorded 10 interceptions and 33 pass breakups in that span.

"In 2024, Derick Hall showed pass-rushing potential, logging 29 pressures and eight sacks. This year, he played in a reduced role, taking the field for 46 percent of the defensive snaps behind edge-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, whom the Seahawks signed last offseason. With a snap count closer to the 60 percent rate of his 2024 campaign, Hall could be a breakout candidate in Las Vegas."

Love has been a top-10 graded safety by Pro Football Focus in each of the last two years, with Durde as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator. After his aforementioned breakthrough in 2024 (8.0 sacks), Hall was in the top-25 in pass rush win rate among edge rushers with at least 125 pass rush snaps this season.

When Kubiak officially leaves the Seahawks to become the Raiders' head coach, bringing some pieces of that winning culture with him is in line to happen organically. Beyond the two first-round picks as a general baseline to part with Crosby in this or any trade proposal, acquiring two new starters to help embed that culture on the defensive side of the ball would look pretty promising.