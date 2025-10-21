Maxx Crosby trade suddenly looks like real possibility after ugly Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a bad football team during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, this is no different from years past, as the last decade has brought just two playoff appearances and zero postseason wins.

Despite having high-caliber players like Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller, something always goes wrong for the Silver and Black. Their inability to hit on the right coach and general manager combination has left the organization in shambles.

Week 7's 31-0 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs was the perfect encapsulation of just how far the Raiders are from being a contender in the AFC. Drastic measures may need to be taken in order to reach that level, and unfortunately, that means that Crosby's days in Las Vegas could be numbered.

Cowboys reportedly called Raiders about trading for Maxx Crosby

On Tuesday morning, NFL reporter Trey Wingo dropped a bombshell. He reported that the Dallas Cowboys have made inquiries with the Raiders about potentially trading for Crosby, their superstar defensive end.

Just because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the call does not mean that the Raiders will entertain the idea. But the fact that Jones inquired at all tells fans everything that they need to know about the perception of this Las Vegas team in its current state.

Fans would hate trading Crosby, as he is the embodiment of being a Raider. He's played all seven years of his NFL career in Oakland or Las Vegas, he has the team's logo permanently tattooed on his body, and he is the lifeblood of both the team and Raider Nation.

But this team is so down in the dumps that there is a real possibility that trading Crosby is on Pete Carroll and John Spytek's radar. Las Vegas badly needs an influx of young talent, and the only way to get that may be through the draft.

Trading Crosby is the surest way to add a mountain of premier draft picks into the mix. A player of his caliber could net two first-rounders and potentially a player, or at least a first and second-rounder, in addition to a starting-level player.

Crosby is supposed to be a Raider for life, but the organization has failed him at every turn. In a way, Crosby deserves to play for a better franchise, but most fans in Las Vegas, Oakland, Los Angeles and everywhere in the world would rather have him in the Silver and Black.

While most of the eyes were on Jakobi Meyers to be dealt at the November 4 trade deadline, Wingo just threw a wrench into things with this report. It will be interesting to see how things play out on this front in the next few weeks, but hopefully, Crosby stays put.