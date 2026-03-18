Maxx Crosby's view on Raiders' free agency moves is a delight to the senses

The Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby were at an impasse for much of the offseason. Even though there were tons to be excited about for both the team and the fanbase, the star edge rusher remained silent amid speculation about a change of scenery and a now-revealed trade request that he made.

Even after hiring Klint Kubiak, mum was the word for Crosby. He didn't weigh in on anything Silver and Black, which was interesting for the voice of the franchise. And once he was traded, nobody expected him to speak on the Raiders' free agent moves, even if they finally built a great defense without him.

But now that Crosby has returned to The Dark Side, he can talk about the myriad of moves that John Spytek and the front office made last week. Ashton Jeanty was already a clear fan of the way things are trending in Las Vegas, but Raider Nation finally got to hear from Crosby.

Maxx Crosby seems hyped about Raiders' free agency additions

On his latest episode of The Rush With Maxx Crosby, after dissecting all that went down between him and the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby finally got to talk about the future of the Silver and Black again. Crosby gave fans his viewpoint as a temporary Raven when he was seeing all the moves take place.

"I kept seeing everything, and I'm like, 'Damn, they got two crazy linebackers. They got (expletive) Linderbaum: Dog. They got freaking Taron Johnson: Dog. They were signing dudes. Jalen Nailor from the Vikings and all these guys,'" Crosby said. "They re-signed my boy E[ric] Stokes, which, (I) love E Stokes. That's my dog. Quay Walker, [Na]kobe [Dean], Kwity Paye, another one. [Malcolm] Kooncey, another one. Big shoutout to the guys."

It seems like Crosby was a bit jealous of the way things were going in Las Vegas during his brief moment in Baltimore. Even from afar, with the bias of being a Raider removed, he saw what kind of players Spytek was bringing in, and he thought they were all dogs.

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Crosby certainly needs some dogs next to him, as he's been a lone wolf for much of his career. Just imagine how much better he'll even be with an entire pack to hunt with. If Las Vegas can sew up its secondary at some point this offseason, the front seven should wreak havoc in 2026 and beyond.

Although Crosby loves to play every snap, perhaps that was born, in a way, out of the Raiders not having any solid rotational options to replace him with. But with Paye added and Koonce back in the fold, perhaps the somewhat injury-prone star doesn't have to shoulder as big a load anymore.

Either way, Crosby seems stoked to be back with a revamped version of the Silver and Black. It's one thing to hear analysts or fellow fans praise the offseason that Las Vegas had, but it means more coming from guys like Jeanty and now Crosby.