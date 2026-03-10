Raiders are finally putting together the defense they never gave Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders were largely a one-man show on defense for much of Maxx Crosby's seven-year tenure with the franchise. The front office moved on from the five-time Pro Bowler on Friday, as they agreed to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick in both 2026 and 2027.

This move ended the trade rumors that had dragged on for several years, but took on a new life late last season as he was benched for the final two games. During his time with the Raiders, Crosby never played alongside another All-Pro on defense, while playing alongside just one Pro Bowler.

Crosby will be impossible to replace, both on and off the field, as he has been the heart and soul of Las Vegas' defense since he was drafted in the fourth round back in 2019. Despite the massive loss, general manager John Spytek is building a defense that may be better in 2026, even without Crosby.

Raiders' defense may take a step forward despite losing Maxx Crosby

As great an individual player as Crosby was in Silver and Black, 2023 marked the only time the team finished better than 24th in scoring defense in his entire tenure. Of course, that was the best season of his career, as he led the league in tackles for loss and posted a career-high 14.5 sacks.

Still, the Raiders were unable to do much defensively outside of that year, as they failed to surround Crosby with top-tier talent. It often led to the superstar pass rusher facing endless double teams and chips, as there wasn't much talent around him on defense.

Ironically, despite losing one of the best players in the league, Las Vegas' defense looks to be much improved after moving on from Crosby than it was in his final season. Spytek has made six moves on that side of the ball, including re-signing two of the team's top contributors from a season ago.

The first move came on Sunday, as he traded for 2023 All-Pro cornerback Taron Johnson and a 7th-round pick. Spytek's first move of the legal tampering period was to solidify the cornerback room by bringing back Eric Stokes on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $20 million in guarantees.

After making two additions on offense, Spytek made his first move to replace Crosby by signing former first-rounder Kwity Paye to a three-year, $48 million deal. He then turned his attention to the second level, giving Super Bowl champion linebacker Nakobe Dean a three-year, $36 million deal.

Spytek wasn't done rebuilding that room, as minutes later, he agreed to terms with former first-round pick Quay Walker on a three-year, $40.5 million deal. The final defensive move of the day was keeping Malcolm Koonce, who finished second behind Crosby in sacks, on a one-year, $11 million deal.

The Raiders had a clear objective on the first day of the legal tampering period: Get younger and add talent. Each of the players signed fits projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's timeline as they are all 27 or younger, and, while Johnson is 29, Las Vegas can get out of his contract after 2026.

These new additions will certainly have to prove it on the field, but it is hard not to like what Spytek has done to revamp the defense in the post-Crosby era. More importantly, it appears that the group should be better in 2026 despite losing its long-time leader.

One can't help but wonder if Crosby will come to regret his decision to ask for a trade from the Raiders. Of course, it was his leaving in part that spurred this spending spree. But it would be quite ironic to see Las Vegas' defense be better without Crosby than it was with him.