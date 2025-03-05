Maxx Crosby wants the Raiders to make the worst quarterback move possible

There's no denying how badly the Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback. Aidan O'Connell is not likely the long-term answer, and Gardner Minshew is a legitimate cut candidate. But this year's quarterback draft class isn't considered great, and as usual the list of free agent options is not overly robust.

Maxx Crosby's future with the Raiders has been subject to some speculation, but the hiring of Pete Carroll as head coach offers optimism things will turn around. But the five-time Pro Bowler knows winning more games, in 2025 and beyond, will largely rest on getting the quarterback right. And it could be a dual/parallel plan, signing a veteran and using a Day 2 draft pick on a rookie.

On this week's episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby", FOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz was a guest. An inquiry to Schultz about a certain veteran quarterback who's a free agent spurred Crosby to take an opportunity to recruit.

Maxx Crosby wants the Raiders to make quarterback move they should avoid

"The first year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said of Aaron Rodgers in 2024. "You've seen it happen with Kirk [Cousins]. Kirk had a down here. It happened with Aaron [Rodgers]. I mean, he struggled, like you said early on, but he got better as the season went."“I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town.”

Crosby cited knowing "the competitor" Rodgers is, while landing on a final punchline.

“I think this year, fully healthy, full offseason, my prediction is he’s going to have a great year,” Crosby said.

What Crosby left out is what else Rodgers comes with, beyond whatever he offers on the field as a quarterback at this point in his career. Rodgers also presumably would like to join a winning team, such as one would even be in the market for a quarterback; let alone a 41-year old. In a loaded AFC West, the Raiders are not there right now. Then again, Rodgers has apparently reached out to the New York Giants. So maybe he'll sign with whoever wants him.



Crosby's voice may matter to the Raiders on personnel matters. But he should be ignored on this one, if he genuinely wants Rodgers to be the quarterback and has said as much behind the scenes.



The Raiders are some level of desperate for a quarterback, but they are not desperate enough to entertain signing Rodgers. As older available quarterbacks go, there is one who is undeniably a better fit anyway.