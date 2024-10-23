Maxx Crosby weighs in on recent Raiders trade rumors
By Levi Dombro
Based on how the Raiders' season is going through seven weeks, many are speculating that they will be sellers at the trade deadline as they begin to prepare for the future.
Unloading aging talent to receive draft compensation is considered to be a smart move for a team not currently in a Super Bowl window, and that pretty much describes Las Vegas at this juncture.
The team already began their firesale by trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets in return for a conditional third-round pick.
But folks in the NFL media have gone too far, indicating that Maxx Crosby could be on the move next.
Much has been made about his comments in the locker room the other day, but his words were misconstrued and skewed to fit the national narrative that the Raiders are in complete disarray.
Crosby put that notion to rest:
Mark Davis also chimed in on the rumors last week, but hearing it straight from Crosby should be a sigh of relief for Raider Nation.
Crosby is right that it is not completely in his control, but if Davis and he both want him in Vegas, that's where he'll stay.
A number of other Raiders could be on the trade block in the coming weeks, however.
Names like Jack Jones, Harrison Bryant, and Adam Butler could be intriguing for teams around the league that may have a hole or two to fill as they build for the postseason.
Any player that is hitting free agency this offseason and the team is not planning on extending should be in trade conversations, as any and all draft ammunition will be pivotal for the Raiders as they search for their franchise quarterback.
Regardless of who it is, it sounds like Crosby will be there to see it through.