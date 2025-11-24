Maxx Crosby's deflating quote after Raiders' latest ugly loss said it all

The Las Vegas Raiders just haven't been a good football team during the 2025 NFL season in any way, shape, or form. The offense has been lifeless for the entire year, the special teams unit has had its share of key blunders, and the defense has started to break more than it has bent.

To make matters worse, the Raiders are cleaning house already, with the recent firings of special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell. The blame game has already started in Las Vegas, which is never a good sign.

Obviously, the postseason is out of the picture, as it has been for a month or two, even if the Raiders still aren't mathematically eliminated yet. Las Vegas currently owns the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that's about all there is to look forward to for the fan base.

Maxx Crosby's post-game quotes paint a dark picture for Raiders

Maxx Crosby has always been a beacon of light and joy for the Raiders in the midst of some trying times. But the superstar edge rusher made some pretty deflating comments following the team's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and fans can hardly blame him.

"At this point, you know you're not playing for the playoffs, which is unfortunate, but you just gotta keep showing up every day with a positive attitude and keep working ... You can cry and moan. It is what it is. At this point, you play for the love of the game. ... You've got 17 opportunities. If you don't want to be here, go home," Crosby said. "Unfortunately, we're just not good enough right now. I mean, it's been pretty clear. That's the reality of it. We gotta get better."

That pretty much says it all about the state of things in Las Vegas right now. With well over a month left in the campaign, the team's sights aren't even set on the postseason. While "playing for the love of the game" is a good thing, in this connotation, it means the Raiders have nothing real to play for.

Crosby's brutal honesty about the team just not being good enough is tough to stomach, but it is the absolute truth. This roster will need another major overhaul this offseason, and most of the coaching staff should be packing up their stuff alongside those players leaving Las Vegas.

Outside of elite players like Crosby, Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Kolton Miller, there should be no position that general manager John Spytek isn't at least looking to upgrade or fortify with depth and more talent. Things are simply dire in Las Vegas, but nobody is coming to save them.

Eventually, this franchise will turn things around, and it will be glorious for those who stuck with it through these difficult times. Raider Nation is just hoping, however, that Crosby is still on the roster when they figure things out, because he deserves that success more than anyone.