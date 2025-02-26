Mel Kiper Jr. drops intriguing Shedeur Sanders-Aaron Rodgers comparison

The Las Vegas Raiders will have their hands full this offseason as they attempt to find a franchise quarterback while also making several upgrades throughout the roster.

Fans are hoping that either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will fall to the team in the draft, but many feel that both quarterbacks will be gone by the time the Raiders are on the clock at No. 6. NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., however, does not share this sentiment as he thinks that this year's draft could shake out similarly to the 2005 Draft.

"This (2024) quarterback class of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy resembles '83 when we had six (quarterbacks) in the first (round)," said Kiper, according to AtoZ Sports. "Or does it resemble more of Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, the big three that hit?"

Kiper first points out how well the quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class played and compares their success to the signal-callers in the 2004 class. As a result, Kiper was able to predict what would happen in the 2025 draft based on what occurred in 2005.

"What happened the next year (in 2005)?" asked Kiper. "Alex Smith (was drafted) and then Aaron Rodgers and Jason Campbell. Alex Smith went 1, Rodgers dropped to 24. What's that relate to? Shedeur Sanders."

The assertion that Sanders could slide past the Raiders in the draft is not the sentiment that fans want to hear, but it could be a reality given the quarterback carousel that is expected to take place this offseason. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins and more could be available for teams to sign on the open market if they are not impressed with Sanders as a prospect.

Las Vegas is also the front-runner to land Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford via trade, according to various reports. If the team lands a quarterback of his caliber during the offseason, taking a player like Sanders in the first round would make no sense.

If Sanders is available at No. 6, in all likelihood, the Raiders would take him. But there are plenty more dominoes to fall this offseason before the team even gets there.