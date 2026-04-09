Raiders fans will love most lofty QB comparison yet for Fernando Mendoza

It couldn't be more obvious that the Las Vegas Raiders plan to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick later this month. The team brought him in for his official 30 visit on Tuesday, the same day that players arrived for the beginning of the offseason workout program under Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas has not held a 30 visit with any other prospect regarded near the top of this year's class, while Mendoza has not met with any other team. The pairing has long seemed obvious, as Mendoza is the best quarterback in the draft, and the Raiders need their "guy" of the future under center.

The front office has also done what it can to ensure it is setting Mendoza up for success, as they signed Kirk Cousins, who has previously had success in Kubiak's system. And while that may mean that Mendoza won't start right away, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. still chose two former MVPs, both of whom were picked No. 1 overall and started every game as a rookie, as his player comps.

Las Vegas Raiders fans should be thrilled with Fernando Mendoza being compared to Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning

Raider Nation has heard plenty of player comparisons for Mendoza throughout the pre-draft process, like Cousins, Jared Goff and Sam Darnold. But Kiper Jr. had the strongest praise for the projected No. 1 overall pick, however, and it should leave the fanbase thoroughly optimistic.

ESPN's Senior NFL Draft Analyst labeled the former Indiana Hoosiers star as a cross between two of the top quarterbacks of the 21st century: Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan.

"I think what you look at with Fernando is a cross between Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan," Kiper Jr. said. "I see a little Peyton in him. I see a little Matt Ryan in him. And keep in mind, people act like he's a one-year wonder, he's not. He is not. At Cal, he was a really good quarterback. He had a bad offensive line. That's why he was sacked 41 times. He knew he had to get ball out quicker, and he improved on that number dramatically with Indiana when he got a little bit more help. But people back in August, guys, when we only had Cal tape to go on, that's all I was looking at, had him as a first-rounder. In fact, some had him as a mid-first-rounder. So, that was going into the year, so this notion that Indiana made him what he is, yes, they made him the No. 1 pick, but this notion he was a third- (or) fourth-round pick is garbage."

Plenty of comparisons have actually been made between Mendoza and Ryan, and it is actually not the first time that Manning's name has been floated when discussing Mendoza. During Indiana's Pro Day, the broadcast compared his footwork during play action passes to the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Kiper Jr. also previously mentioned Manning's name when discussing Mendoza, citing the latter's mindset, instincts, intelligence, and arm talent. Of course, the comparisons laid out are lofty for any quarterback, but Raider Nation should be thrilled that their future signal-caller is held in such regard.

Manning, who is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, won a record five MVPs, two Super Bowl titles, and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Ryan also won an MVP while consistently being among the top quarterbacks of his generation, and he may also end up in Canton.

If Mendoza can reach those heights, the Raiders will finally have the quarterback that the fanbase has spent decades longing for. He would also be in a position to turn the franchise around single-handedly and make the organization perennial contenders for the first time in over two decades.