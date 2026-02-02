Mike Macdonald's Klint Kubiak comments tell Raiders fans all they need to know

The Las Vegas Raiders met with 15 candidates during their coaching search, but they have zeroed in on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. While they made a quarterback change and lost their top three pass-catchers from 2024, the Seahawks' offense greatly improved under Kubiak.

After finishing last season ranked 18th in scoring offense and 14th in total yards, Seattle improved to third and eighth, respectively. While the decision to swap Geno Smith out for Sam Darnold was adept, the rushing attack has taken a major step forward, going from a bottom-five unit to a top-10 group.

Kubiak has rightfully gotten plenty of praise for the work that he has done in helping lead Seattle to an appearance in Super Bowl LX. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald recently shared a trait that his offensive coordinator possesses that should excite Raiders fans.

Mike Macdonald's comments make Klint Kubiak sound like a dream for Raiders

Kubiak has shown that he can get the most out of his quarterback throughout his coaching career, which was a trend that continued in 2025. With Fernando Mendoza likely coming to Las Vegas, that trait had to have excited the Raiders' brass.

Of course, a major part of being a head coach is the ability to lead an entire roster and coaching staff. Macdonald's recent comments make Kubiak seem like he'll be a natural fit for that role.

"I think the thing that I appreciate the most about Klint is he's a team player. It's all what's best for the team all the time, and he takes a lot of pride in that," Macdonald said. "It's a team effort and, so, he'd be the first to say that the rest of his staff does a great job and the players are the ones that make it come to life. So, I think there's a humility behind how he operates. (He) creates an environment where you're getting all those positive aspects for everyone involved."

Macdonald's remarks on Kubiak being all about the team and giving credit to his staff and the players show quality traits that a team should be looking for in a head coach. It also should not be overlooked that he grew up prepared for such an opportunity.

His father, Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak, both played and coached at the highest level, giving him a unique look behind the curtain from a young age.

The Raiders badly need the type of coach who can turn around the losing culture that has plagued the franchise for more than two decades. While Pete Carroll was thought to be that guy when he was hired last offseason, his team finished 3-14 in what was one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

After going with a veteran who was the oldest head coach in NFL history, it appears Las Vegas is taking a different approach. Kubiak seems like he could be fit to both turn the culture around and develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Just ask Macdonald.