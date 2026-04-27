Mike Washington Jr.'s favorite RB will instantly endear him to Raiders fans

The Las Vegas Raiders enjoyed a tremendous 2026 NFL Draft. While the move to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick was all but a formality, there was plenty of speculation as to what direction second-year general manager John Spytek would take after making that move official.

Over the following two days, Spytek did a great job of addressing the team's needs with talented players who are also great athletes. One of the areas that Spytek made it clear he would address was the backup running back role, as Klint Kubiak's offensive system typically utilizes two running backs.

He did exactly that on Saturday, as he sent the No. 134 and 208 picks to the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 122 pick and selected Mike Washington Jr. to serve as a complement to Ashton Jeanty. Fans were already excited about this "Thunder and Lightning" approach.

But then Washington Jr. revealed that his favorite running back was former Raiders star Josh Jacobs, which should instantly endear him to the fanbase.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr. shares his favorite RB

Washington Jr. spent the first four years of his college career playing lower-level FBS football, as he played three seasons at Buffalo before joining the New Mexico State Aggies.

To challenge himself in his fifth year, Washington Jr. joined the Arkansas Razorbacks and put forth the best season of his career, recording 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 167 carries while adding 226 receiving yards and one touchdown on 28 receptions.

He spoke with Jason Harmon at the Senior Bowl, revealing that Jacobs was his favorite running back growing up.

"Josh Jacobs. That's my all-time favorite running back, for me," Washington Jr. said. "I didn't really grow up watching football. I grew up watching college football. I didn't really grow up watching NFL football or anything of that nature. Josh Jacobs, I've been watching him since Alabama, and I just loved his game. I just completely loved his game. Then, when he was able to transition to the NFL and double his production, double his yardage, yards per carry, and all that, that's what I fell in love with."

Jacobs is a player that Raider Nation is very familiar with, as he spent the first five seasons of his career in Silver and Black after being selected 24th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. While Jacobs shared carries in college, he immediately proved worthy of his draft slot with a strong rookie season.

Although his career with the Silver and Black ended somewhat tumultuously, Jacobs was a fan-favorite during his time, and many fans are still disappointed to see him thriving with another team. He was an emotional leader in Oakland and Las Vegas, and Jacobs loved being a Raider.

In his time with the franchise, Jacobs earned two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, as he led the entire NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. If Washington Jr. idolizes a player like that, then Raider Nation will instantly appreciate him for his reverence of a franchise great.

The difference for these two players, however, is that Washington Jr. will not step into a feature role, as Jacobs did, due to the presence of Jeanty. Still, the rookie figures to get plenty of touches in Kubiak's offense, which utilizes two running backs often.

It is a bit full-circle for Washington Jr., though, to have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his favorite running back by becoming a productive player in Las Vegas. That will give Raiders fans even more to cheer for.