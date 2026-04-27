Raiders' Klint Kubiak declares his favorite part of Fernando Mendoza's game

For Las Vegas Raiders fans, the 2026 NFL Draft was like opening up a gift on their birthday that they already knew was coming. Fernando Mendoza being the No. 1 pick was the worst-kept secret for months, but like a present in glass wrapping paper, it's still nice to actually have the gift officially.

Mendoza wasted no time endearing himself to Raider Nation in the days that followed his selection, as he dominated his intro press conference and made a significant impression at the team facility in Las Vegas. He has already won the fanbase over before ever putting on his cleats or taking a snap.

Klint Kubiak hasn't proven to be a very smiley or expressive head coach thus far, but he seemed thrilled to land Mendoza. He told reporters not only how long he's been sold on Mendoza, but Kubiak also noted to the local media what his favorite thing about the team's new young signal-caller is.

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak reveals why he believes Fernando Mendoza is so great

During Mendoza's introductory press conference on Friday morning, most of the questions were directed toward the draft's top choice from the night before. But Kubiak was asked about Mendoza's skill set and what his favorite thing about him is, and the coach had an obvious, but great, answer.

“His skill set fits with any offense in professional football. Obviously, the No. 1 thing that I love about Fernando is his leadership," Kubiak said. "The way that he relates to his teammates and his ability to win. We’re looking for a competitor to be our quarterback, and he went 16-0 last year with a heck of a team. And he led that group. Love his athleticism, his ability to throw accurately down the field. He’s very accurate. But at the end of the day, he’s a bright, intelligent leader.”

Every young quarterback who is drafted in the early rounds has great ability. Heck, anyone even sniffing an NFL building is a tremendous player. But one's skill set and on-field ability set their floor in professional football, and their work ethic, character and leadership define their ceiling.

Kubiak and the Raiders' front office must then, by this logic, believe that the sky is the limit for Mendoza. While he also has pretty much all the physical attributes that Las Vegas could want, what Mendoza has between the ears and in his heart is what makes him truly special.

Yes, he can make seemingly every throw on the football field and carve up an elite defense. Yes, Mendoza can scramble out of the pocket and will his way to conversions. Yes, he will come through when it matters most, time and time again. But none of those things is his superpower as a player.

His superpower is his ability to connect with his teammates and get them to trust him. That is achieved through Mendoza's insatiable work ethic and his ability to be authentically himself. Kubiak clearly recognizes this unique but ever-important characteristic, and it's why he wanted him so badly.