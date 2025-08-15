Most obvious Raiders draft pick ever lands on projected NFL trade block

The Las Vegas Raiders have entered Week 2 of the preseason, and it’s becoming clearer who will be on the 53-man roster and who will be on the outside looking in. Fans should expect nothing less than for John Spytek and Pete Carroll to dramatically change over the roster compared to last year.

There are a few players from the last regime who might not make it through this year. One such player is Thayer Munford, a swing tackle from Ohio State who has started 18 games for the Raiders over the last three seasons. While he has been an adequate starter and fine reserve, he might not fit Chip Kelly’s offense, given his lack of mobility.

Munford has played some good football during his career, but all of the recent coaching changes have certainly had an impact on him and his development. That was on full display after an awful performance in Week 1 of the preseason.

Thayer Munford could attract plenty of trade offers for Raiders

It’s really hard to find quality tackles in the NFL, and even competent backups are rarely available. That makes a player like Munford a projected trade asset despite not being a great fit in the new offense in Las Vegas.

He has experience playing multiple positions, but with DJ Glaze now installed as the starter, Munford is stuck competing with 2025 third-round pick Charles Grant for the swing tackle job. The Raiders certainly won’t give Munford away, especially if Grant continues to struggle in the preseason.

But he is a trade asset that could be useful if the Raiders want to dangle him for more defensive line or cornerback help. With the Raiders needing more help on the defensive line, trading away someone like Munford does make some sense, especially if Kelly doesn’t believe he fits their scheme well.

RELATED: Packers claim wide receiver who never got a fair chance with Raiders

Expect the Raiders to receive trade calls over the next three weeks for Munford, as several teams could use a tackle with plenty of starting experience.

If Grant can show more in the second week of the preseason, that could potentially speed up a potential trade for the former seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Keep an eye on Munford during Week 2 of the preseason as another poor performance could seal his fate in Las Vegas.

More Raiders news and analysis