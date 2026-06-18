Nakobe Dean's absence gave one Raiders sophomore the chance he badly needed

Don't let anyone tell you that non-padded practices mean nothing as teams shape depth charts for the upcoming season. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg filled a significant role in Nakobe Dean's absence through mandatory minicamp.

According to The Athletic's Sam Warren, Lindenberg made the most of his reps with the first-team defense through the spring. The Raiders beat reporter listed him as one of four players whose stock went up over the previous few weeks.

"With Dean unavailable, the Raiders needed a second linebacker to occupy the middle during practices, alongside Quay Walker. Lindenberg, the team’s seventh-round pick from 2025, stepped in to fill the role. Despite not playing a single defensive snap as a rookie, Lindenberg saw almost every first-team rep across OTAs and minicamp and appeared to hold his own."

Las Vegas Raiders LB Cody Lindenberg could carry positive momentum into training camp

As the Raiders wrapped up mandatory minicamp, head coach Klint Kubiak provided a vague update on Dean, who's been at the team facility but not on the practice field.

“Nakobe’s been here every day in practice. But all injuries and things like that, I don’t want to talk about at this time of year. We just want to get all of our guys healthy to training camp. That’s really the most important thing.”

Based on Kubiak's comments, Dean may be dealing with an injury that has sidelined him through OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Whatever the case, if he's not ready to practice at training camp, Lindenberg seems ready to take the next step in his development as a defender.

Remember, Lindenberg only played with the special teams unit last season, which is expected for a rookie seventh-rounder. Like every player, Lindenberg surely wants to contribute on defense, and Dean gave him that chance, which he badly needed early in his career.

Looking ahead, the Minnesota product could carve out a role in the linebacker rotation, perhaps as a starter alongside free agent acquisition Quay Walker. Walker noted Lindenberg's command of the defensive scheme and knowledge of his teammates' assignments within the system.

“Cody is a guy who’s tremendously smart, knows everything, knows what everybody’s supposed to be doing, and stuff like that. He’s like a sponge. He soaks up anything I give to him, and he don’t feel any type of way.”

While it's early, Lindenberg has exhibited traits of a linebacker who wears the green dot and communicates directly with the defensive play-caller. As an emerging player at practice, the second-year pro could be someone who turns heads at training camp if Dean is out for an extended period in the summer.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.