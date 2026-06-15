6 of the Raiders' best-kept secrets who may not be hidden that much longer

An NFL team can't solve all of its problems in one offseason. This is especially true for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, who practically ended last season with a problems-to-solutions ratio of 10:1. But John Spytek and Klint Kubiak did put a significant dent into those issues over the past few months.

The early result of the long list of moves that the Silver and Black made is progress, if you ask Kubiak. And for a team still early in their rebuild, when looking at the big picture, that is not a bad spot to be in after just a few months of offseason work, OTAs and two mandatory minicamp practices.

Perhaps more important is that the Raiders are getting some strong performances from young, under-the-radar players, albeit before the pads come on. Here are six players who are somewhat hidden gems in Las Vegas, but may soon burst onto the scene and not be a secret much longer.

5 Las Vegas Raiders who could burst onto the scene in 2026 NFL season

Tonka Hemingway, DT

Hemingway is, in my opinion, the key to raising the ceiling of the Raiders' defensive tackle room. He already flashed as a rookie in limited reps, and the switch to more of a 3-4 front, even if it is not all the time, is a hand-in-glove fit for him. Look for Hemingway to blow his cover as a sleeper very soon.

Zeke Masses, CB

Masses is already getting some reps with the first-team defense, which is a great sign, even if the Raiders don't have Jermod McCoy healthy. Again, the physicality test will be a big one for Masses to pass, but his technique and ball skills must be catching the coaching staff's collective eye early.

Cody Lindenberg, LB

Lindenberg has. been the beneficiary of Nakobe Dean's pending situation, as the second-year linebacker has apparently rotated in with Quay Walker on the first-team defense in his place. He's drawn praise from teammates and the media, meaning he could be more than a special-teamer.

Shedrick Jackson, WR

Jackson is a dark horse to make the 53-man roster in Las Vegas, but he stood out so much during mandatory minicamp that it seemingly caught everyone's attention. Not many fans had considered Jackson as an option, but he may very well be on his way to proving himself worthy.

Dareke Young, WR

Young came to the Silver and Black as a heralded special teamer, but he has shown that Kubiak's desire to get him more involved on offense is well-warranted. Yes, he's still dangerous on special teams, but Young is evolving as a wide receiver, which is always a welcome development.

Malik Benson, WR

Most fans and media members were too upset with how late the Raiders took a wide receiver to appreciate the one that they drafted. But it seems like every day the 6th-round rookie is making a play or getting praised by a veteran teammate or reporter. Benson could shock a lot of people this year.