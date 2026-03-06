New Maxx Crosby intel suggests Raiders could still land dream trade package

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the center of offseason rumors, as speculation has been abundant regarding Maxx Crosby's future. The superstar pass rusher has seemingly been mired in trade chatter for several years, but that talk has picked up over the past few months.

The turning point in Crosby's relationship with the front office came ahead of Week 17 of the 2025 season, as he was placed on Injured Reserve, much to his dismay. It has been widely reported that this offseason could finally bring the end of Crosby's seven-year tenure with the Raiders.

There are reportedly plenty of suitors for Crosby; however, none have been willing to meet Las Vegas' reported asking prices of two first-round picks and a player. Trey Wingo recently reported that the Raiders could still be closing in on receiving their ideal trade package, however.

Raiders could reportedly still land their dream package for Maxx Crosby

Crosby is fully in his prime after reaching his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. Despite missing two games and being the center of attention, he finished the year with 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended.

The Raiders are reportedly seeking two first-round picks and a player in a potential deal. Wingo noted that they might be set to receive such a package.

"Things are moving fast re Maxx Crosby," Wingo reported. "Last night, Dallas thought they were close to a deal, but since then, other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders 2 1st round picks. Expected Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson."

While Las Vegas fans have seemingly been split on moving on from Crosby, the franchise's dream package would consist of a Micah Parsons-type deal. With several teams involved in what should be a bidding war, it appears that the price may rise, and the Raiders could still get their dream package.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Thursday, where he told Adam Schein that, despite Wingo's report, the Dallas Cowboys remain involved in a potential deal for Crosby.

"They're one of the teams that I think will be exploring a Maxx Crosby trade. Whether they can get it done or not, is a different question. We'll see," Schefter said. "Obviously, Jerry (Jones) knows the window, and he'd like to get something done. They moved on from Micah. That would be a heck of a way to replace Micah Parsons by going out and finding a way to deal for Maxx Crosby."

Schefter's reporting certainly should enthuse Raiders fans, as the more teams that are involved in a potential deal for Crosby, the higher the return will be. Of course, there is no guarantee that Las Vegas moves its lone defensive star, but the chances are higher than ever before.

While initial reports were that no team would meet general manager John Spytek's high asking price, that may no longer be the case. Instead, it appears that the Raiders could wind up landing their dream package if Crosby is not on the 2026 roster.