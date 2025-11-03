New name on Raiders' reported trade block is equal parts ridiculous and expected

As rumors swirl around the Las Vegas Raiders with Tuesday's trade deadline now so close, it has seemingly been Jakobi Meyers and everyone else. Maxx Crosby isn't going anywhere, and it's worth wondering what the plan is with Jackson Powers-Johnson, but everyone else seems safe.

Edge rusher Malcom Koonce would be a more viable trade target for contending teams if he looked anything like he did in 2023. However, surely with some intel on that front, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network did point to Koonce as someone who could be traded.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also offered some information about the Raiders in his trade deadline notes last weekend, ahead of Las Vegas' Week 9 bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Teams have called on TE Michael Mayer (whom Vegas could actually extend in the offseason) and CB Eric Stokes, and have been told no," Breer wrote. "Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson has drawn interest, too, and has had his fits and starts with the new staff, so there’s a possibility he’ll get moved. Jakobi Meyers' name has been floating around for a while."

Albert Breer adds Tyree Wilson as new name to Raiders' trade block

In his Week 9 takeaways column, however, Breer made an addendum by adding another name to the trade block for the Silver and Black.

"One interesting name on the trade block that I didn’t mention in my Friday notes is former No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson," Breer wrote. "He’s clearly not what Vegas hoped for in 2023, but there’s still some promise for the 25-year-old as a supersized edge who can bump inside and rush on passing downs."

There's no denying how much Wilson has underachieved thus far in his career, with just 10.0 sacks in 41 games, and only 2.0 sacks this season. Heading into the year, with another new regime that did not draft him coming in, he landed as someone who could benefit from a change of scenery.

But instead, he got what many thought was a chance to put his career on the right track under the new regime in Las Vegas. This presumed opportunity that many thought Wilson would have has been proven to be just that: hypothetical.

Through eight games, he has played just 46% of the Raiders' defensive snaps. 57 of his 247 defensive snaps (23.1%) came in the 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, which was spurred by Maxx Crosby leaving early due to injury.

Pete Carroll clearly does not want to acknowledge that this season is not going anywhere for the Raiders, and younger players will continue to pay the price for that lack of foresight. Wilson obviously shouldn't be playing over Crosby, but he should be rotating in far more often with Koonce and on the interior.

Wilson is already among those young players who have not had a legit role this season. With his production-based value as low as it is, the return in a trade for him would not be great. But selling low on a young player who still has potential is a move that would fully align with Carroll's foolish "win now" plan, and while it would be ridiculous, Raider Nation has come to expect bad decisions like this.