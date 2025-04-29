The Las Vegas Raiders made a gross miscalculation last offseason. Then-general manager Tom Telesco bet on third-year running back Zamir White to replicate the production of former First-Team All-Pro Josh Jacobs.

Free agent Alexander Mattison was also added to the fold, but the two combined for just 603 rushing yards on the season. This was 200 yards less than Jacobs' worst season with the Silver and Black.

This offseason, the Raiders signed 33-year-old veteran running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth roughly $2 million. Mostert dealt with injuries last season for the Miami Dolphins, but ran for a league-leading 18 touchdowns in 2023.

New Raiders signing is already on thin ice after 2025 NFL Draft

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, Mostert was projected to be the team's starting running back, which was a bit underwhelming for most of Raider Nation. Fortunately, this year's draft class boasted some of the most talented young running backs in recent memory.

During the draft, the Raiders held firm with the No. 6 overall pick and selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. He was the consensus top player at the position, and arguably the best prospect of this generation.

Jeanty had a historic campaign in his final college season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, which earned him numerous honors as well as a runner-up finish for the Heisman Trophy.

Related: Pete Carroll's dreams come true as Raiders land Ashton Jeanty against all odds

With Jeanty now on the roster, Mostert is on thin ice. Once thought to be the team's primary or lead back, now he'll be fighting for touches as the team invests heavily in the generational prospect.

There will still be room for the Raiders to utilize Mostert, as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a relationship with him dating back to his rookie year in 2015. Mostert still has some gas left in the tank and should, at the very least, be the perfect veteran presence for Jeanty and the rest of the room.

However, his production may be limited once again this year as a young player emerges in the backfield. Last year, it was De'Von Achane in Miami, and this year, hopefully, it is Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas.