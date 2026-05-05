NFL analyst believes Raiders will make addition John Spytek all but shot down

It was never feasible for the Las Vegas Raiders to address every organizational need this offseason. They seemingly hit big on a few key ones with the hiring of head coach Klint Kubiak, the signing of Tyler Linderbaum and the selection of Fernando Mendoza. But the team is still riddled with issues.

Not only do they need these offseason additions to actually pan out on the field, but on paper, they still need to grab a starter or two, upgrade from a few players and improve the depth at nearly every position. But compared to where they started back in January, this team has made leaps and bounds.

One problem has kept nagging at them, however. Raider Nation and the national media can't seem to shake the fact that Las Vegas doesn't have a ton of proven, high-end talent in the wide receiver room. John Spytek recently said that he likes the group that they have, but that hasn't silenced the noise.

NFL analysts like Willie Colon are still calling for the Silver and Black to make another addition to the unit after the 2026 NFL Draft, even if Spytek has all but said that he plans on going into the year with who they currently have on the roster.

Analyst still thinks Las Vegas Raiders need to add to WR room despite John Spytek's comments

Colon was a guest on Monday's edition of Good Morning Football, and he praised Las Vegas' offseason approach, as he rightfully pointed out that they added talent and speed to pair with a promising coaching staff. But he doesn't think the Raiders should be done making moves.

"I think, right now, before OTAs or after OTAs, or after June 1, they're going to have to add more pieces to that wide receiver corps so that this team can be more complete going into next season," Colon explained. "If you're Mendoza, and when you start at one point next season, you want to make sure you have everything around you for you to be effective. (It would help) if you get somebody like a DJ Moore-type that can win on all three levels."

Spytek didn't swear off adding another wide receiver, but his praise of guys like Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. led fans to believe that a vision exists for those players. And they finally have a good play-caller and quarterback who can make life easier on them.

A legitimate runway and some stability should be conducive to growth for these youngsters. And even if Spytek is bluffing a bit and wishes he had addressed the position, he also knows that Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. are weapons in the passing game.

In a perfect world, the Raiders have a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver that no cornerback in the NFL can hold a candle to. But those players are so rare in this league, and finding one while also addressing the myriad of other gaping holes on the roster this offseason just wasn't attainable all at once.

But this is a rebuild. So, if Las Vegas' young wideouts thrive this year with a bigger opportunity in a functional offense, then Raider Nation apparently never needed to worry. But if nobody steps up, it's not as if the Silver and Black missed their Super Bowl window. There is always next offseason.

So, while Colon's point is well-taken, and most of the fanbase would agree that, if a signing were to be made, it should be there, or at defensive tackle or linebacker, Spytek doesn't seem too eager to make anything shake. Perhaps he's bluffing again. Or he means it when he says he likes the receiver room.

Time will tell!