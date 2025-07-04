NFL analyst points out what Raiders fans already know about the Pete Carroll era

At this point, there's not a lot left to say about the Raiders' offseason. That's mostly because it's basically over – the team reports to camp later this month – but also, we've really covered it all. Tom Brady, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty – if there was a big name associated with the team this offseason, it was relentlessly discussed. You don't win an offseason quietly in the NFL.

But that doesn't mean we have to stop talking about it. How else would we fill the long, hot, muggy hours before the Raiders start kinda practicing in a few weeks? If anything, now's the time to really land your plane – before we know it, the Raiders will be in danger of losing games, and that's when we have to start "being" "realistic."

So call it a victory lap, or overkill, or whatever you want, but today we have another confirmation that the Raiders were officially On One (in a good way) this offseason. CBS Sports dropped one last bit of content before the long weekend, and in it they ranked the best situations for players traded this offseason. Even Listicle SZN has its limits. What's fun about this one, though, is how hard it rides for the Raiders. CBS Sports, welcome to the bandwagon.

CBS Sports is bullish on the Raiders after a wild offseason in Las Vegas

"The Raiders needed to have a major upgrade at quarterback, and Smith certainly fits the bill compared to what Las Vegas employed last year. Is Smith an elite quarterback? Absolutely not, but he's a good quarterback that improves an offense. Let's not forget Smith is reunited with coach Pete Carroll -- who helped revitalize his career. With Ashton Jeanty at running back, the Raiders don't have to rely on Smith to carry the offense. Las Vegas just needs more depth at wide receiver behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, so there could be some bumps in the road with Smith this season. "

Weird to focus on the 'bumps in the road' with the passing game and not mention the league's best pass-catching tight end who also happens to be, you know, on the Raiders' roster. But I'm mostly just being pedantic – this is about as well-summed-up a recap of the Raiders' offseason as it gets, and they're right: let's NOT forget that Smith is reunited with coach Pete Carroll, who helped revitalize his career. Let's see if he can do the same for [gestures at Raiders' entire secondary].