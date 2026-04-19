NFL analyst predicts Raiders could swing big by trading back into Round 1

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the second time in franchise history that they are on the clock to open the draft. They are expected to go the same route they went back in 2007 by selecting Fernando Mendoza, who remains the only top prospect they have met with, to serve as their quarterback of the future.

There is far less certainty as to how the rest of the draft will play out. The Raiders, of course, have needs in key areas, notably at wide receiver, nose tackle, safety, and on the offensive line. Meanwhile, general manager John Spytek showed last year that he likes to trade back to acquire as many picks as possible.

He has already revealed that he is hopeful to make moves to acquire even more picks than the 10 that Las Vegas already possesses. One reporter, however, believes that Las Vegas could go a different route by trading back into the first round to add a weapon for Mendoza.

NFL reporter predicts that the Las Vegas Raiders could move back into Round 1 to give Fernando Mendoza a familiar weapon

The NFL has seen several quarterbacks team up with a wideout with whom they played in college. While only the Cincinnati Bengals duo Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, and the Philadelphia Eagles duo Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are set to begin the 2026 season together, both pairs have had tremendous success.

Amid Mendoza drawing comparisons to Burrow, NFL.com's Matt Okada suggested that the Raiders take a page out of Cincinnati's playbook by moving up for his college teammate, Omar Cooper Jr.

"There are a number of realistic trades that I could see happening in Round 1, but the move I want to see most? Give me the Raiders investing in their prospective franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, by landing his favorite target from Indiana. If wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is still on the board later in the first round, I'd love to see John Spytek maneuver up from Las Vegas' Round 2 slot (36th overall) to score a WR1 with prebuilt chemistry (and a fifth-year option). Top target for the move: Howie Roseman and the Eagles at No. 23, just ahead of the receiver-hungry Browns."

Cooper Jr. had tremendous success in his lone season playing with Mendoza. He was one of college football's biggest breakout stars, finishing the year with 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 receptions. The wideout added 74 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries.

In fact, his production alongside Mendoza surpassed every other season of his college career combined. The opportunity to bring in a wide receiver who has chemistry with the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and would, presumably, be around for at least five years, would give Las Vegas' young offensive core yet another building block to add to a group that includes Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

Of course, much of that would be contingent on Cooper Jr. making it to pick No. 23, and the Eagles being willing to trade out of the slot. Also, it is unclear if Spytek would be willing to give up the draft capital necessary to move up 13 spots in the draft.

Raiders fans are familiar with the possibility of pairing a quarterback with his college teammate at wide receiver, as the franchise did so just four years ago when they acquired Davante Adams to play alongside Derek Carr. While the team did not find much success, the wideout led the league in touchdowns and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Las Vegas' leadership brass has shown that its goal is to make life as comfortable as possible for Mendoza as he transitions to the NFL. Adding a familiar weapon, if it is possible, would do exactly that, while also adding to one of the weakest positional rooms on the roster. Ultimately, it could come down to how much Spytek values that college chemistry and what he is willing to give up in a deep wide receiver class.