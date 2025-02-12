NFL analyst predicts Raiders will be one of the busiest teams of the offseason

If nothing else, the Raiders are fun again. After whatever that two-win season was, there have been a flurry of changes within the organization that, at least right now, look pretty exciting. They hired a new coach in Pete Carroll, a new GM in John Spytek, and are slated to have a decent shot at landing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders – if that's the plan, at least – in April's NFL Draft.

But perhaps the most exciting news yet comes from a recent Albert Breer notebook that details what could happen between now and the draft. Breer, who went down a long list of team needs in a recently-published piece for Sports Illustrated, had some interesting thoughts about how the Raiders would attack their first offseason with Spytek and Carroll at the wheel.

Albert Breer thinks the Raiders are about to spend a ton of money

"I think the Raiders are going to be spenders. Tom Brady promised coaching candidates they’d have the resources to compete. Then, the legendary quarterback hired a 73-year-old coach. This would indicate that they aren’t going to waste time dipping into the money pit that new limited owners Egon Durban, Mike Meldman and Tom Wagner have promised to provide, with over $100 million in cap space waiting for Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek. And the spending, I’d think, would be across the board. Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller are really nice building blocks. Outside of that, there are a lot of holes to fill. Carroll’s going to be very specific on what he needs. I bet the Raiders owners will oblige him with their checkbooks."

I love that Tom Brady's being given so much credit for "telling a team to spend money" but I guess that's what you get from one of the brightest football minds to ever play in the NFL! There really isn't an excuse for the Raiders to spend huge chunks of cash, especially since they, you know, were one of the worst teams in football last year and literally anything will help.

Also, this blurb implies that Maxx Crosby is sticking around, which I think probably isn't much to read into but, on the other hand, could be something HUGE to read into. That's the fun thing about the NFL offseason: nothing matters and you can create your own adventure.