NFL analyst thinks Pro Bowl WR could be Raiders' Davante Adams replacement in 2025
We've all agreed that it's time for Raiders fans to move on to 2025, right? At the very least, it's time to start thinking about what the offseason has in store. There are still plenty of games to watch this year, but the idea that the Raiders had a fighter's chance of challenging the Chiefs for AFC West contention went out the window when they, you know, lost to the Chiefs.
It's been a hellish season in Las Vegas, which is a bit depressing considering it's barely half over. The quarterback situation has been a disaster – if you can believe it – and Antonio Pierce has made more than a few questionable decisions in his first full season as the team's non-interim coach. The moment of the year, at least so far, has been the Davante Adams trade, which was in some ways is turning into a weird relief – it was always going to happen eventually, and it's not like it saved the Jets season.
It did, notably, leave the Raiders without a real star at wide receiver. And maybe they don't actually need one that badly, on account of Brock Bowers basically being a star wide receiver who plays tight end, but that's not the Tom Telesco way. Vegas is going to have some money to spend this offseason, and our friends at Bleacher Report have found an ... interesting?... replacement: Bucs wideout Chris Godwin.
Could the Raiders replace Davante Adams with ... Chris Godwin?
"The Raiders' decision to trade Davante Adams was probably the right one, but it leaves a massive hole in the Raiders offense ... Chris Godwin's future in Tampa Bay could be murky with Godwin suffering an ankle injury that ended his season. He was having a strong season before the injury, but he'll be 29 this offseason and is looking for a new contract. He would be an ideal candidate for the Raiders to bring in and anchor the receiving corps for a new quarterback."
On paper, it's a great idea. Godwin was well on his way to his 4th straight 1,000 yard season – and his 5th in the last six years – before a grusome injury in the Bucs' game against Baltimore ended his season. He's hinted at the idea that he could return if Tampa makes a deep enough playoff run, but 'if' is doing quite a bit of heavy lifting there.
In reality, Godwin will be a 30-year old wide receiver who's played over 100 games in his career and is coming off a major leg injury – that's not exactly the profile of player you want to give an eight figure check to. In that sense, it'd be very Raiders of them to give him one of the biggest contracts of the offseason. Just remember to blame Bleacher Report, not us, when it happens.