NFL coach praises Raiders star among best in league (if he even plays this season)

The Las Vegas Raiders have always taken big swings in free agency, and typically, they have failed. This has applied whether it was trading for diva wide receivers like Davante Adams or Antonio Brown, or signing players like Chandler Jones, Cory Littleton and LaMarcus Joyner.

Somehow, this phenomenon has followed the Silver and Black through various head coach and general manager combinations, which has led Raider Nation to feel like the franchise is a bit cursed. The latest example of this is Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal in 2024.

Wilkins had a track record of being both a high-character person and an incredibly productive defensive tackle. However, he missed 12 games last season with a broken foot, and a setback he suffered has put his status for the upcoming season in jeopardy as well.

Raiders' Christian Wilkins considered among best in league by NFL coach

Despite all of this, however, Wilkins still landed among the honorable mentions for the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He did drop from his No. 6 ranking at this time last year, but one NFL coach reminded Raider Nation about the player they have.

"I know he's hurt, but I love this guy. Absolutely a top interior player when healthy," they said.

Those last two words will be crucial, as availability is always a player's best ability. Head coach Pete Carroll was candid this offseason when talking about Wilkins' recovery process, admitting that it has been challenging both for Wilkins and the Raiders.

RELATED: Raiders should hone in on surprising trade target as Christian Wilkins insurance

Fortunately, the team re-signed Adam Butler this offseason, added veteran Leki Fotu and drafted Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues. They also return solid rotational players like Jonah Laulu and Zachary Carter from last year's team.

In his four and a half healthy games during the 2024 season, Wilkins recorded 2.0 sacks, 17 tackles, including two for a loss, as well as six quarterback hits. He also earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.7, which ranked 21st among 219 qualifying defensive tackles.

Understandably, Raider Nation is frustrated with Wilkins' situation, as the team made a massive investment in a player who has not been on the field. However, the fan base cannot forget what an elite talent Wilkins is, and if this storm passes for him, opposing offenses are in trouble.