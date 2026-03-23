NFL HOF DE suggests drastic measure Maxx Crosby should take after failed trade

The drama following the Baltimore Ravens' backing out of a trade to send two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby feels like it will never end. The fallout from that decision has led to many reactions, including a detailed description of how things went down from Crosby himself.

Crosby noted that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta did not greet him during the first five hours he spent at the team's facility. While fans may never get the full truth, it is apparent to everyone looking in that there was likely more at play than Baltimore simply being put off by his medicals.

That became even more obvious when the very next day, the team announced that they were signing Trey Hendrickson, another injury-prone defensive end, to the same contract. Hall of Fame defensive end Jared Allen recently suggested that Crosby should file a grievance with the NFL.

Jared Allen gives drastic suggestion for how Maxx Crosby should respond to failed trade

Allen was once traded in a blockbuster deal, but things worked out for him, as he was rewarded with the largest contract ever signed by a defensive player at the time. Crosby's situation is way different, as he was already under a massive contract, but the team backed out in an unprecedented move.

The Hall of Famer appeared on Fox Sports' First Things First, where he weighed in on the failed trade.

"Absolutely (he has the right to be livid). He's obviously taking the high road. I would've had more choice words... The reality is they did him dirty. I don't care how they want to spin it," Allen said. "The reality is they got cold feet... I'd be pissed at the Raiders, I'd be pissed at the Ravens, and I'd probably be trying to file a grievance with the NFL... They hosed Maxx up, they hosed the Raiders up, and I hope the league comes in and does something because this was dirty."

To be fair, Allen also claimed that the Ravens violated HIPAA laws as a reason for Crosby to file a grievance, and for as bush league as the move to pull out of the trade may have been, Baltimore did not publicly discuss anything that they saw on his medical report.

RELATED: Raiders' Jalen Nailor thinks Ravens gave Maxx Crosby bulletin board material

They also did not even directly reveal that he failed his physical, which, even if they did, would not exactly be a violation of HIPAA laws. Also, it is unclear why Allen thinks that Crosby should be angry with the Raiders, who both honored his trade request and then warmly accepted him back.

Either way, it is unlikely that Crosby, who has publicly stated multiple times that he is re-committed to Las Vegas, will file a grievance. Baltimore may have operated in bad faith, but nothing they did was technically against the rules, although an argument that those rules should be changed exists.

Furthermore, the two-time All-Pro's pay was not affected, as Crosby still has four years remaining on his deal. Instead, Crosby likely wants to put the situation behind him, even if he will almost certainly use it as fuel during the 2026 season.