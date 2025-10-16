NFL insider adds another new layer to Raiders' Jakobi Meyers standoff

The Las Vegas Raiders are not exactly in a position to make a deep playoff run during the 2025 NFL season. As such, they, like most struggling franchises, are expected to be sellers, if anything, as the November 4 trade deadline approaches.

Jakobi Meyers' name has been the obvious one floated as a trade candidate. He'll be a free agent after this season, and the Raiders' new leadership tandem hasn't granted him an extension. So, many wide receiver-needy teams surely have their eyes peeled on how things will unfold in Las Vegas.

While the Raiders initially denied Meyers' trade request, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the tide may have turned a bit, as Las Vegas is now fielding calls about the veteran wideout. While he hasn't played his best in 2025, he's still a valuable trade asset that could net the team a mid-round pick.

Josina Anderson says Raiders aren't interested in moving Jakobi Meyers

NFL insider Josina Anderson, however, threw a bit of cold water on this sentiment. She provided her own details on the Jakobi Meyers situation on Thursday, and it is a bit contradictory to Fowler's reporting.

"More than three teams have expressed interest in potentially dealing for Meyers, to no avail thus far, per league source," Anderson wrote. "As for whether Meyers can still re-sign with the Raiders, it remains to be seen. My understanding is that the sides are somewhat close on value, but evidently have not fully come to terms on the intricacies of the structure. Talks remain intermittent, but linear to some degree."

While Fowler did note that the Raiders are not seeking out trade partners for Meyers, he did mention that the team is open to moving him. Anderson fully contradicts this with her assertion that Meyers is essentially off the table for Las Vegas.

Also, it is a bit surprising to hear that Meyers and the Raiders are somewhat close on value, and that the discrepancy comes down to the intricacies of the structure. For the two sides to be so close on an extension, it defies logic that Meyers would formally request a trade.

There is no shortage of suitors for Meyers, as Anderson mentioned. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem like a logical landing spot, a reunion with the New England Patriots could be in play, and contenders like the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons or Jacksonville Jaguars may also want to bolster their pass-catching group.

Anderson's reporting, however, throws a wrench into that. Near the trade deadline, there are so many smokescreens and things happening behind the scenes that it is hard to wrap our heads around it as fans. But based on what Anderson just brought to the table, it seems like big news will break about Meyers soon, whether it be that he signed an extension or was traded.