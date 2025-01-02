NFL insider hints Tom Brady will impact Raiders' decision on Antonio Pierce

This offseason is going to be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only do they need to figure out a solution under center, but first, the organization has a decision to make on head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders have been doing what they can, as of late, to help Pierce keep his job. Las Vegas has won two in a row, which is a positive for PIerce. However, it hasn't done anything to help the goal of finding a franchise quarterback.

At one point, the Raiders could have been in line to hold the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, after winning two in a row, they've dropped all the way to pick no. 8.

The first order of business, though, will be figuring out Pierce's fate and who might be the next coach if he's fired. So, let's focus on that for a moment.

One of the big questions when it comes to the decision on Pierce is how much say Tom Brady will have in it.

We've hinted at Brady's involvement since taking over as a minority owner, but at the moment, his input is probably minimal. Obviously, Brady is focused mostly on his broadcasting career for now. So, he may not have a large role in the Raiders' 2025 offseason plans.

However, according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, the closer we get to the offseason, the more momentum there might be behind Brady's involvement leading to one key decision.

Tom Brady may be the straw that breaks the camel's back in Las Vegas' Antonio Pierce decision

"Would it be entirely fair for the Raiders to move on from Antonio Pierce after a season without a real quarterback? Of course not, but with Tom Brady joining the ownership group, people are watching for potential change," Graziano wrote in his most recent column.

This is right on par with what Albert Breer said a few weeks ago when he noted that "all he (Brady) has to do is say something and Mark Davis will listen."

Should Brady not have a huge hand in the Radiers' offseason, then so be it. But, if he so much as says the word, it seems like Davis wouldn't hesitate to fire Pierce.

We're talking about the greatest quarterback to ever play the game and a guy who will put his hand into anything while watching it turn to gold. If Brady wants Pierce out, you better believe Pierce is going to get the boot. If Brady wants a certain quarterback under center in 2025, then the Raiders are going to do whatever they can to make it happen.

Brady might only be a minority owner, but his opinion will have serious weight.