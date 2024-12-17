NFL insider sheds light on how much pull Tom Brady will have in Raiders' offseason

After losing their 10th game in a row on Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-12 on the season. A defeat by the hands of the Atlanta Falcons was enough to keep them atop the 2025 NFL Draft order, too, which is now a bigger priority than winning meaningless games over the final few weeks of the season.

If the Raiders are able to secure the no. 1 overall pick, chances are, they'll end up drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With a franchise quarterback on lock, a new era will have officially begun.

Speaking of a new era, the Raiders might find themselves with a new head coach following this year. Vegas is approaching what could be a monumental offseason. A new head coach, a new franchise quarterback and, to top it all off, a new minority owner.

Yes, I'm talking about Tom Brady, who may or may not have a legitimate say in how things go during the upcoming offseason. But, just how much of a say will he have?

On the latest episode of the MMQB Podcast, NFL insider Albert Breer not only acknowledged he thinks Antonio Pierce is likely to be fired, but then talked about how much we should expect Brady to be involved in things like the head coaching search and finding the next franchise quarterback.

Tom Brady may not be too involved in the Raiders' offseason to begin with

"To me, the operative question here is how involved Tom Brady is. And, what I've been told is he's not ready to dive in with both feet yet," Breer said.

The biggest reason why Brady may not be heavily involved is due to the fact that he's been very dedicated to his new gig as a broadcaster for FOX.

"He's very into his broadcasting job and it would be really difficult for him to participate on the ground in a coaching search," he also noted.

"He's been all-in on his broadcasting job. I can tell you that as a fact," Breer explained.

He did go on to say one more thing which was both interesting and sort of funny, in all honesty.

"The wild card is ... all he has to do is say something and Mark Davis will listen," said Breer.

That sounds about right. If Brady gave an opinion on something, Davis would jump to act on that opinion. The respect he has for Brady is far greater than any other average minority owner. So, Brady may not be all-in on this first offseason for the Raiders.

But, if he did offer an opinion, you better believe Davis would act on it.