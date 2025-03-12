NFL insider reveals which teams tried to trade for Maxx Crosby before Raiders extension

What an offseason it's been for the Raiders. While the Pete Carroll hire and Geno Smith trade have been some of the league's biggest headlining moves, there probably isn't a more important decision the team will make this offseason than the one to re-sign Maxx Crosby.

Things looked dicey there for a bit as Crosby, who's long been the heart and soul of the Raiders, was rumored to be open to a trade for the first time in his career. Then, as tends to be the case at the combine, the two sides got together and hammered out a market-setting extension that made him the highest paid non-QB in football (for four days, which is four days longer than any of us have been the highest paid non-QB in football).

And now that things are right again in Vegas, it's time for a victory lap. Fortunately, that's already arrived in the form of an Albert Breer mailbag. I know, I'm as surprised as you are. In the mailbag, Breer goes into some impressive detail on how the extension came together, including a few gossipy tidbits about who tried, and failed, to pry him away from Las Vegas.

Commanders and Bills among teams that tried to trade for Maxx Crosby

"Meanwhile, other teams, given the regime change, were inquiring," he said. "Seattle proposed a deal that would send Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Crosby. The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders checked in, too. The Raiders rebuffed that interest, showing Crosby their resolve."

All in all, nothing super surprising here. The Bills' desire for a pass-rushing star certainly isn't new, and it makes sense that they'd turn to the one-year deal they signed former Chargers star Joey Bosa to after failing to swing a big trade. The Commanders are also firmly in their win-now window, and nothing screams that more than a big trade for a star edge rusher. It's kinda interesting (emphasis on kinda) that the Lions aren't mentioned here, considering how strongly they were attached to the rumors.

But none of that matters now. Maxx Crosby isn't on the Bills or the Commanders or the Lions or anyone else. Maxx Crosby's on the Raiders, and all is right in the world. Don't let anyone ever tell you that winning the offseason isn't rewarding.