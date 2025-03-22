Raiders NFL Draft 2025: Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo Scouting Report

The Las Vegas Raiders should be in line to take a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, and hopefully within the first two days. Their back field has been anything but consistent since the departure of Josh Jacobs, and funny enough, we're set to talk about a guy who loves a bit of physical contact like the former Raider.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo became one of the most popular players in college football last season with his eye-popping 2,000-plus yards from scrimmage on over 330 touches. He was a true workhorse in every sense of the word, and the real question is, can he do it as a pro?

Skattebo is more than just a flash in the pan or a social media sensation. Although his highlights have been spread far and wide across every online platform there is, he is far from just a popular fan pick. He is truly the real deal and will end up making a team very, very happy in the upcoming draft.

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 5-9 1/2

Weight: 219

Zero-star recruit out of high school

First-Team AP All-American in 2024

Positives

Lives for contact and chaos; will not go down easily, many times taking multiple tacklers to bring him down

Far more athletic than his appearance depicts; 39.5" vertical and sharp cutting footwork

Will get eight yards when he was supposed to be tackled for six, four yards when it should've been two; will extend every single run as far as possible

Capable third-down back that can block and catch the ball

When Skattebo tells folks in interviews that he's "built different," he means it. All of those old-school clichés fit the bill with this guy. He's going to run like Mike Alstott -- with his hair on fire and like a brick wall coming at you.

His compact, strong frame is built low to the ground and is perfect for trucking would-be tacklers. Skattebo is a blue-collar athlete who works for every yard he can possibly obtain. He screams Dan Campbell, Dick Butkus and Bill Romanowski type physicality.

Negatives

Lack of breakaway speed after hitting second level

Takes on too much contact which could hamper the length of his career

Acceleration is less than desirable

For teams who want a running back that can bust a big one at any point, they'll look the other direction. Sure, we saw a few big plays from Skattebo at the collegiate level. But, his speed won't hold up for the same type of big plays as a pro. Additionally, the fact he takes so many hits might be reason for teams to shy away.

Cam Skattebo NFL Player Comparison: Dameon Pierce

Coming out of college, both of these guys loved contact. Their run styles are extremely similar and profile close together. The strong-willed runner who doesn't go down easy and prays to take a heap of defenders on his back? Yep, you've got it. These are your guys.

Cam Skattebo 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Round 3

Speed is a bit overrated in today's NFL, especially at the running back position. Skattebo is more than equipped to succeed at the NFL level and will make his pro team very happy. He'd operate well in a tandem such as what the Detroit Lions have going as he'd be the ideal "Knuckles" to one's "Sonic."

Despite speed and acceleration lacking significantly, Skattebo is skilled enough in all other areas that he's going to make his hay by being smart, strong and decisive.