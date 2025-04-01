NFL projected win totals prove everyone is sleeping on Pete Carroll's Raiders

Expectations are low for the Las Vegas Raiders in year one under Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

The two joined the organization from the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, which are some of the more successful franchises in the sport.

Still, despite having one of the most improved rosters this offseason and having nine draft selections at their disposal, including No. 6 overall, the Raiders fared terribly in FanDuel's win total projections for the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders projected 2025 win total revealed

Las Vegas' projected win total in 2025 is 6.5 games, which is tied for the second-lowest mark in the league. The Raiders are tied with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers and just ahead of the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets.

The Denver Broncos' and Los Angeles Chargers' win totals are set at 9.5, and the Kansas City Chiefs' at 11.5. Las Vegas is predicted to be last in the AFC West by a wide gap.

While the Raiders did win just four games a season ago, the team added a high-end quarterback in Geno Smith this offseason, who has won 27 games in the last three seasons including 10 just last year. Pete Carroll has also never won less than six games in a season in his NFL head coaching career, and has not won less than seven since 1994.

New general manager John Spytek also retained key defensive linemen like Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler and added underrated free agents like Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Eric Stokes.

Simply put, Las Vegas has an opportunity to exceed this win total, and perhaps by a decent margin. The team's roster is far from complete but seems to have a higher floor than it did last season, which should translate to more wins.