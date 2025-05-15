It is hard to complain too much about the Las Vegas Raiders' schedule now that it has been officially revealed.

Unlike in years past, the Raiders not only play a relatively easy slate of opponents on paper, but the structure of their schedule is actually favorable.

In years past, the team endured long stretches away from home, international games or dramatic rest disadvantages. But the NFL must have realized that they were being too obvious in their negligence of the Silver and Black.

NFL royally screws Raiders by handing Cowboys an unfair advantage

However, the league still threw in a major snag for the Raiders ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Las Vegas plays on Thursday Night against the Broncos in Week 10, which means that the team was set to have a small bye and major rest advantage over the Cowboys. However, the league refused to let this fly and gave Dallas a bye week before their primetime matchup in Las Vegas.

This means that Las Vegas has only 11 days of rest compared to the Cowboys' 14. While this may not be a dramatic advantage for Dallas, more to the point is that it takes away a potential advantage for the Raiders.

RELATED: Raiders finally get their rematch with Chiefs after last year's brutal blunder

Not only will they have to play a game the week prior to this matchup, but they will have a quicker turnaround than their opponent. The Cowboys are America's Team after all, and the darlings of the NFL, so this news comes as no surprise to Raider Nation.

The Raiders also take on the Jaguars in Week 9 after their bye, which should be a major advantage for Las Vegas. However, Jacksonville also has a Week 8 bye, which means that the SIlver and Black get no extra edge in terms of rest.

While this may seem like a minor complaint compared to the broad scope of a great schedule, it is frustrating to get the short end of the stick when other NFL teams rarely do. Fortunately, the Raiders have a mature coaching staff that has built this team to overcome obstacles, and that is what they'll have to do several times this season.