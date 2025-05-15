The Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of struggles against the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years.

In the 22 seasons since the Silver and Black last won the AFC West, the Chiefs have won the division 11 times, including nine straight titles heading into this year. They have also been to five Super Bowls and won three of them during that span.

It has been a lopsided rivalry between these two franchises, but the last three matchups have taken on a different tone. The Raiders infamously beat the Chiefs on Christmas Day in 2023 and lost two close matchups to Kansas City last season despite a disastrous campaign overall.

Raiders finally get their rematch with Chiefs after last year's brutal blunder

Last year, the Raiders had the Chiefs on the ropes during their Week 13 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. Down two points with just 14 seconds left in the game, Las Vegas was in prime field goal range for Daniel Carlson to knock in the game-winning kick.

Unfortunately, Aidan O'Connell fumbled the following snap and gave the ball back to the Chiefs, ending the Raiders' chances of pulling off the upset. After this brutal blunder in 2024, however, Las Vegas won't have to wait long to avenge their loss.

The Raiders will travel to Kansas City for a Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs in a spirited rematch. With a new leadership duo and a completely revamped roster, the Silver and Black may finally be able to get over the hump and dethrone the regining AFC West champions.

While the Raiders will still be massive underdogs, they have the perfect formula to take them down. Defensive line pressure is what did the Chiefs in during the Super Bowl last season, and that is precisely the strength of the Las Vegas defense.

O'Connell is no longer under center anymore either, as Geno Smith will be the team's quarterback. Pete Carroll is also the head coach now, so the Raiders upgraded at the two most important positions on the field this offseason.

These two teams will face off once at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Week 18, but there is no guarantee that all the starters will be playing in that game. Week 7 may be the only opportunity for the Silver and Black to make up for the embarrassing loss they suffered a year ago.