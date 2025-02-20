NY Jets once again ruin Raiders' plans in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

It's important to remember one thing when reading through this blog: there are no interesting mock drafts. Just keep that in mind throughout the next 400 words, because the entire point of this blog is that, like I said, there are no interesting mock drafts.

But reader, we've got ourselves the first interesting mock draft of the season. After four straight weeks of every single person on the internet mocking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders with the sixth overall pick, someone was brave enough to buck the trend and try something different. NFL.com (!!) published a mock draft that will briefly entertain Raiders fans before absolutely enraging them.

In the piece, written by Gennaro Filice, the *New York Jets,* of all teams, come in at the last second and ruin the Raiders' plans. It's almost like someone at NFL.com knew that Raiders fans aren't particularly fond of the Jets at the moment! Weird. Though I'm sure this was just a pure moment of football analysis and nothing else. Here's how Filice has things playing out.

Raiders add Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in NFL.com's latest mock draft

"After watching the Jets vault right over them to secure Shedeur Sanders’ services, the Raiders shift from passer to pass catcher, landing the big-bodied target who appears to be separating himself from the rest of this WR class. Las Vegas is obviously set at tight end with the highly drafted duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, but the receiver room is headlined by Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker."

Given all the talk about how the Raiders are destined to make Sam Darnold one of the highest paid quarterbacks in football, I guess I'm not overly surprised that the mocks are starting to get bearish about taking a QB at 6. The Jets, notably, need a new QB at the moment, and it's not like Sanders would shy away from playing in that market. And McMillan would give the Raiders one of the best skill position groups in football, which is never a bad thing.

Even still, I hate this. It's always the Jets. Why can't they go bother another team? Wasn't the Davante Adams saga enough for them? At some point the Raiders are going to get the better of them – although I can imagine some think that already happened with the Adams trade, given how that worked out. If another team plans to mortgage their future for Sanders and trade over the Raiders, so be it. Just, please: anyone but the Jets.