One DT prospect for Raiders fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Switching to a 3-4 defense, like the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to in 2026, naturally brings a shift in the kind of personnel the Silver and Black want to bring aboard. A traditional two-gapping, 0-tech, pigeonholed nose tackle may not be as big a priority as fans, myself included, originally thought.

But that doesn't mean that the Raiders can't add to their defensive interior. Las Vegas already has a solid crew, which is deeper than most give them credit for, but the 2026 NFL Draft is deep at the position, and it's tough to leave without one. Here is a prospect fans should know in every round.

1 DT for Las Vegas Raiders fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1 - Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

McDonald had a 30 visit with the Raiders, but it seems like he'll only be headed to Las Vegas if he falls out of the first round. He truly is a do-it-all player who can slide from the nose all the way out to the 5-technique on occasion. Not necessarily a world-class athlete, but McDonald is incredibly effective stuffing the run and showed an increased ability to get after the quarterback in 2025.

Round 2 - Christen Miller, Georgia

Raiders fans seem to love Texas Tech's Lee Hunter in this range, and the team is keeping an eye on him, too. But Miller has a different skill set and is also set to be available in Round 2. He wasn't as productive, nor is he as versatile as McDonald, but Miller is a good bit taller, longer and more athletic. He'll need to gain some weight and refine his footwork, but Miller is an intriguing prospect.

Round 3 - Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Iowa State's Domonique Orange is a popular prospect in Round 3, but we've covered him. Let's look at Halton, a dramatically different player. Although he played some nose in college, he is way too light and not long enough to play there in the NFL. Halton is an incredible asset as a pass-rusher and fast for a defensive tackle, but he'll have to play that 3-4 defensive end and gain weight or be very clever.

Round 4 - Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern

Proctor is purely a 3-technique, but he is one of the more intriguing small-school prospects in the draft. He is big and long, incredibly gifted athletically, and arguably the best interior pass-rusher in the class. Proctor needs to add some weight to his frame and may not be an every-down player, at least as he adjusts to the level, but his tools may be too good to pass up in Round 4.

Round 5 - Chris McClellan, Mizzou

McClellan took a 30 visit in Las Vegas, which means the Raiders are likely interested. He is another big, long and country-strong player who was a major asset as a pass-rusher, in addition to being a run-stuffer. McClellan mainly plays the 3-technique, but he can slide over to the nose on occasion. He's not the best athlete, but he has great physical tools and ginormous hands that are violent.

Round 6 - Nick Barrett, South Carolina

Las Vegas can get a character witness on Barrett from new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who worked with him in college. The older prospect really didn't blossom until his fifth and final collegiate season, but Barrett has a lot of traits that an NFL team may look for in the later rounds as a project. He is versatile on the interior as well and was a team captain, so that counts, too.

Round 7 - Deven Eastern, Minnesota

Eastern has also met with the Raiders. Although not the most productive player in the class, he is one of the biggest at 6-foot-5 and has 34-inch arms. Eastern could stand to gain a bit of weight, but he plays equal snaps across the interior and even out to the edge. He's slippery and uses his length well, but is a limited athlete. Eastern provides some pass-rush help, though, so he may be worth a flyer.

UDFA - Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech

van den Berg was snubbed from the NFL combine, but still had a perfect 10.0 RAS at his Pro Day. He is a versatile piece on the interior and a freak athlete at over 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. van den Berg had 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a senior as well, and played tons of snaps on special teams. He should be drafted, but van den Berg is a no-brainer as a priority UDFA.