One free agent in each NFL division Raiders should monitor on open market

A coveted new coach, the No. 1 pick in the draft and over 100 million dollars to spend in free agency are giving the Las Vegas Raiders some glaring hope for the future. Once free agency begins in earnest, John Spytek is loaded with resources to build Las Vegas into immediate contention.

There are no more excuses not to attack the open market and land veteran talent. Below are some free agents, one from each division around the NFL, who will be sought after by the entire league and could land in the bright lights of Las Vegas.

1 free agent from every NFL division who could be on the Raiders' radar

AFC East - Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Patriots

Coming off of a career year and a trip to the Super Bowl, Hawkins is in line to get a pay raise. He paced New England with four interceptions and was graded fifth out of 100 safeties by PFF. Hawkins already said that he wants to "stay home" in Foxborough, but his price tag shouldn't break the bank.

AFC North - Joseph Ossai, DE, Bengals

At 25 years of age, Ossai compiled back-to-back 5.0 sack seasons. Ossai can be a rotational piece off the edge, if not starting material. His pass-rush win rate and pressures that he generated have improved, and since injuring his knee in his rookie season, he hasn't missed much action on the field.

He'll only be 26 next year and has produced similar numbers to Malcolm Koonce over the last two seasons. The Bengals could turn all their attention to retaining Trey Hendrickson and let Ossai walk. Plus, they have to make room for first round draft pick Shemar Stewart, so Ossai could be left out.

AFC South - Ed Ingram, IOL, Texans

A top-10 run blocker in 2025, Ingram has enjoyed a career resurgence in Houston. The Texans want to keep him, but are also planning on paying Will Anderson Jr. on the other side of the line. The Texans are shuffling their offensive line around again after the Tytus Howard trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Ingram could easily slide into the lineup in Las Vegas if the Raiders lose Dylan Parham, which, if his price gets too expensive, they might. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero believes Ingram could land a big contract, and Las Vegas has the salary cap space to make that happen.

AFC West - Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Known for his aggressive running style, Pacheco fell out of favor in Kansas City. He's still valuable because of all the starting experience that he amassed there, and at this point, he can probably be had for a one-year prove-it deal.

Being a backup would help preserve his body after all the hits he took in Kansas City, and he could bring some of that winning culture to Las Vegas. Klint Kubiak wants a running mate for Jeanty, and Pacheco fits the bill in a lot of ways.

NFC East - Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles

Switching to a 3-4 defense means that the Raiders need to prioritize more linebackers. Dean certainly fits that mold. He is young, but only played in 10 games last season, as injury risk comes synonymous with signing Dean to a deal.

When healthy, Dean is considered to be a lethal blitzer, as he recorded 7.0 sacks over the last seasons. He took over for T.J. Edwards as the green dppt on defense and flourished when he was on the field. Price is everything here, though, because he's not always available.

NFC North - Braxton Jones, OT, Bears

Offensive line is arguably the Raiders' most dire need, and getting bodies to compete for starting jobs should be a necessity. He was a former starter at left tackle for the Bears, but lost his job because of injuries. Not long ago in 2023, though he was among the top 10 in pass blocking grades.

NFC South - Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

The Raiders should make a splash and go get Fernando Mendoza a reliable pass-catching option, even if it is for only a year. The future Hall of Famer can teach Mendoza and the rest of the young wideouts a thing or two about how to be a consistent threat in the league.

The offense can still revolve around Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but it would really take off with a player of Evans' caliber added to the rotation. The 32-year-old still has a lot left in the tank, his market value is reasonable and he can be a dangerous red zone taget at his size.

NFC West - Riq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

Now that they don't have to trade for him, Kubiak can make a run at one of his old cornerbacks from Seattle. A fresh start may be just what the doctor ordered for Woolen, and he should fit Rob Leonard's system nicely.

Woolen and Derek Stingley are the only two players in the NFL who have accounted for 10-plus interceptions and have over 50 passes defended since 2022. The Raiders have to figure out how they can get that version of Woolen in Nevada.