One key mismatch that could hand Raiders massive Week 5 upset

The Las Vegas Raiders already find themselves in tricky territory to begin the 2025 NFL season, as they are 1-3 heading into a road matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Against such a strong opponent, it will be tough sledding to try to break their losing streak and get back in the win column.

Las Vegas will need every advantage it can get, and somehow, they have already landed a few. Star Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. landed on the injury report on Thursday, and it looks like the Raiders will get Michael Mayer back from injury in Week 5 as well.

But the advantages do not stop there. Indianapolis' top cornerback, Kenny Moore II, is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Raiders. Arguably the NFL's top slot corner is dealing with an Achilles injury and did not play last week, and he has not participated in either practice leading up to the game.

Jakobi Meyers must take advantage of Kenny Moore's absence to pull off upset

With Moore potentially sidelined, or at least a bit hobbled, the Las Vegas offense must go through Jakobi Meyers, who does most of his work in the slot. All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with an injury of his own and is clearly not at 100%, so Meyers' play is the key to victory.

Meyers' production has tapered off in each of the Raiders' four games this season, as his yardage dipped from 97 in Week 1 to just 68, 63 and 30 in the last three contests. Getting him back to form is not just important for the Las Vegas offense overall, but it could also exploit a hole in the Colts' defense.

Of course, Indianapolis has a solid contingency plan in Mike Hilton, whom Raider Nation coveted as a Nate Hobbs replacement this offseason. However, he did not get signed until late July by the Dolphins, and he was waived just under a month later.

Then, Hilton was not on an NFL roster to start the year and joined the Colts early last week. He was a quick study under Indianapolis' defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, as the two spent several years together with the Cincinnati Bengals. But his game legs might not be under him yet.

And make no mistake, Moore is head and shoulders above Hilton as a player, and it is a massive advantage for Las Vegas if Moore is out. Hilton played 58 snaps last week, but he recorded below-average Pro Football Focus grades across the board. He also missed a tackle and was penalized once.

Hilton should not be able to hold a candle to Meyers on Sunday, and Chip Kelly needs to understand that. There is always an outside chance that Moore plays, and when he does, he is maybe the best in the business.

However, Moore either won't be 100%, or Meyers will be facing off against Hilton, who the Colts were scared to put on Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua last week. If Meyers gets involved early and often, the Raiders have a chance to flip Week 5 on its head and pull off a surprise victory.

