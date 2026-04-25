Oregon HC Dan Lanning reveals top trait Malik Benson brings to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were very busy on the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. After making four total picks across the first two days of the draft, the front office, by hook or by crook, added six players to the roster on Saturday.

While Las Vegas' splash draft pick was No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza, they did not select any weapons for him through the first three rounds. That changed on Day 3, as general manager John Spytek nabbed running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round before finally selecting a wide receiver, Oregon's Malik Benson, in the sixth round.

Although the overwhelming belief was that the Raiders would draft a wideout early, possibly even in Round 2, Spytek remained patient and still wound up landing a solid player. Dan Lanning, who coached Benson in his final college season, revealed the best trait that he is bringing to Las Vegas.

Dan Lanning shares the one Malik Benson trait that should excite Las Vegas Raiders fans

Benson had a rather untraditional route to the NFL, as he began his career playing for the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons. After two very productive seasons, he emerged as the top junior college prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and joined the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The wideout spent the next season with the Florida State Seminoles before breaking out with the Oregon Ducks in 2025. He recorded 719 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions in the final year of his college career.

Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick revealed what Lanning believes is Benson's top trait.

"Oregon coach Dan Lanning on new #Raiders WR Malik Benson 'Malik had an outstanding season for us, and his speed will really translate to the NFL. His speed is a separator, and the type of person he is a separator.'"

Benson ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, which was a top-ten mark among wideouts in this year's draft class. His speed also pops on tape when watching him play, which shows that it isn't just a product of being able to run in shorts.

He has also shown an ability to line up all over the field, which bodes well for a Las Vegas offense that needs versatility. While at 6'0 and 189 pounds, he doesn't have the prototypical size of an X receiver, Benson does have experience in the role.

Although many Raiders fans were hopeful to see a wideout selected earlier in the draft, Klint Kubiak likely views Brock Bowers as the team's de facto No. 1. The addition of yet another speed threat to go along with Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor should put plenty of pressure on opposing defenses.