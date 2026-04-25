Raiders finally give Fernando Mendoza long-awaited weapon with Malik Benson

The Las Vegas Raiders left no stone unturned ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft in their pursuit of adding a wide receiver for new franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Based on the cluster of players that the Raiders met with, fans expected a move on that front on Day 2, or Round 4 at the absolute latest.

But Las Vegas passed on a wide receiver at every turn, letting pass-catcher after pass-catcher come off the board. Two separate runs on wide receivers occurred before John Spytek finally decided that enough was enough.

With the No. 185 pick in the sixth round, the Raiders finally added their weapon for Mendoza: Oregon wideout Malik Benson. Las Vegas clearly felt comfortable with addressing other needs, knowing that Benson would be available in the later rounds. And they got better before also getting their guy.

Las Vegas Raiders finally draft WR for Fernando Mendoza by tabbing Malik Benson

Benson bounced around a bit in college, as he went from being the No. 1-ranked JUCO recruit to Alabama before transferring to Florida State and eventually Oregon. He got better and better each year at the FBS level, culminating in a 43-catch, 719-yard, 6-touchdown campaign as a senior.

It'll be obvious once fans see his tape or watch him in practice videos, but the first thing that pops out about Benson is his blistering 4.37 speed. He will be a pure homerun hitter for Klint Kubiak's offense, as five of his six touchdowns for the Ducks were on plays of 40 yards or more.

His background as a sprinter helps him run right past defensive backs, and when Benson gets in the open field or in space, opposing defensive coordinators surely panic. Benson can turn a mundane slant route into a score, and he can cause safeties to gravitate toward him because of his speed.

Although he is not necessarily a possession receiver, Benson has the ability to make tough catches, whether it be coming down with a ball in traffic or readjusting to catch a pass thrown outside of his frame. He is willing to take hits and use his body to shield the quarterback's throw from danger.

He may not be that true "X" wide receiver that Raider Nation, myself included, has begged for all offseason, but Kubiak made it clear that he just wants "the best five eligible" on the field for the Silver and Black, no matter what their play style or physical makeup is. He says it's his job to get them open.

Benson needs to fine-tune his route-running and generally clean up every aspect of his game. But his speed can be a powerful weapon for the Las Vegas offense, as he'll rip the top off the defense. Oh, and he can return punts, too, taking one to the house last year at Oregon.

Benson, with lightning speed and standing at just over 6-feet and weighing 189 pounds, has a different skill set than those already in Las Vegas. While it took quite some time, the Raiders finally added to what many considered to be the worst wide receiver room in the league before the draft.