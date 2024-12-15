Oscar-winning actor set to play Al Davis in upcoming movie on John Madden
I regret to inform you that the Raiders' season is, unfortunately, still happening. And it gets worse: everyone's going to watch them play on Monday Night Football this week. The Raiders' could have just quietly let their two-win season wind down in the glorious anonymity that is late-season early-slate kickoffs, but nope; the NFL wanted to really pour salt in the wound.
It's not all bad, though. Maybe the 4th most exciting part of this year was the news that a big Hollywood movie studio was moving forward with a John Madden biopic/thing. You take the wins where you can get them at this point. It does objectively sound pretty rad, though: Amazon/MGM is producing the movie, with Nic Cage apparently starring as Madden.
There aren't a ton of other details about the movie publicly available, but on Sunday afternoon, media writer Jeff Sneider reported that Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale is joining the movie, and he's playing iconic Raiders owner Al Davis.
Christian Bale is reportedly set to play Al Davis in John Madden biopic
Whoa! Christian Bale! I have no idea how good this movie's going to be, but the amount of dedication it's going to get from both of it's lead characters makes me optimistic. Cage and Bale absolutely send it for every role they've ever done, so it certainly feels like we're going to get a relatively-bonkers movie out of this. I don't have the first idea of what that entails, but I know it's going to be wild. If you're going to bring John Madden and Al Davis to the big screen, you need actors who are more than willing to commit to the bit.
I need to see who else is in this movie. I need to know what it's about. Is it going to be one of those weird movies that only covers, like, one hectic afternoon in real time? Is it going to be a run-of-the-mill biopic that hits all the usual beats? You've got to think the script is pretty good – it'd be hard to imagine a world where Cage/Bale sign on to a project if that isn't the case. The Raiders are so back, thanks to Nic Cage and Christian Bale. (And maybe Shedeur Sanders, but mostly Cage and Bale.) Just like everyone drew it up.