Pat McAfee says Brock Bowers isn't Raiders' only 'football robot from heaven'

It is hard to accurately find the words to describe the impact that Brock Bowers has had on the Las Vegas Raiders' offense in his first two NFL seasons. Even without a viable quarterback throwing him the ball or a competent offensive situation, the young player has starred early in his career.

Klint Kubiak did his best to describe Bowers after last week's OTA practice, and all he could come up with was that the Raiders' third-year tight end is a "football robot from heaven." Of course, a unique quote like that made the rounds with the national media and elevated the hype around Bowers.

But Bowers isn't the only gifted player on Las Vegas' new-look offense or roster as a whole. In fact, ESPN's Pat McAfee believes that the Silver and Black may have multiple players who could fit Kubiak's unique billing of a "football robot from heaven."

Pat McAfee believes Las Vegas Raiders have multiple "football robots from heaven"

McAfee, on last Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, discussed Kubiak's description of Bowers, the vibe around the Raiders and their general strides and outlook. He then pointed to three other players on Las Vegas' roster who could be defined in the distinctive way Kubiak referred to Bowers.

"You think about that comment of 'Football robot from heaven.' (Ashton) Jeanty, I think, could be described like that. Fernando Mendoza could probably be described like that. 6-foot-5, fast, super smart, has an incredible arm. If you're going to build a football robot quarterback from the heavens, I think you would have a lot of pieces of what Fernando has in there. Maxx Crosby, I think, is. You would certainly say (he has) a never-ending engine or battery," McAfee said.

This question and answer may have sounded crazy just a week ago, but what is better than having a football robot from heaven on your roster? Having four of them! It is difficult to argue with McAfee's choices, too, as each of the four players has high-end traits, production, or both.

Crosby should be a game-wrecker for the Raiders' defense, and both Bowers and Jeanty can be great weapons for Mendoza and the offense for years to come. Las Vegas needs the heavens to bestow upon them a robot for the back half of the defense, but otherwise, things look good.

I'd actually argue that punter A.J. Cole is also somewhat of a football robot from heaven. Ideally, the Raiders rarely need to employ him this year, but Cole will certainly make his mark on the game in incredible ways when he gets his opportunity as well.

Obviously, it will be Kubiak's job to get these robots all working together harmoniously so that both their skill sets are maximized, and the team achieves its goals. But in the meantime, let's give John Spytek a shoutout for acquiring and keeping these mythological players around through tough times.