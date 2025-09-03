Patriots reporter just wrote a check the Raiders will gladly help them void

The Las Vegas Raiders have a difficult matchup looming against the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Not only is Mike Vrabel an experienced coach and Drake Maye a rising young quarterback, but New England made several upgrades throughout the roster this offseason.

This will be a great test for the Raiders and all their new pieces, as the team is nearly unrecognizable after just one offseason with general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll in charge. The hope is that they can start the new era with a tough victory on the East Coast in enemy territory.

Hopes are certainly high in New England, as they are in Las Vegas, but a Patriots reporter may have stepped a bit out of bounds earlier in the week when dissecting the upcoming matchup between the two teams.

Patriots reporters rip Raiders' pass-catching unit ahead of Week 1

On Monday, Patriots CLNS beat reporter Taylor Kyles spoke about New England's star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and his looming injury. Kyles crossed the line a bit and disrespected the Raiders' pass-catching group in his assessment before the game.

"I'm not terribly worried about Week 1, and I've kind of mentioned this," Kyles said. "I do not think the Raiders have a wide receiver who is necessarily someone who would warrant Christian Gonzalez's attention."

Whew. That is a massive check that Kyles is writing in hopes that his team can cash it. The Raiders will obviously be looking to void that check as Chip Kelly and Co. attack the Patriots' defense with Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Amari Cooper, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Michael Mayer.

Granted, Kyles went on to give Meyers a little bit of credit, saying he is a good No. 2 wide receiver. However, he made slights at both Tucker and Thornton in his review, left out Bech and Mayer altogether, and said that Bowers is the only one who poses a threat to the New England defense.

Obviously, watching Bowers and Gonzalez go head-to-head would be a fun matchup, but Bowers is far from the only pass-catcher that the Patriots need to worry about. Perhaps those in New England still have sour grapes from when the team chose to pay Juju Smith-Schuster over Meyers.

But Gonzalez is not even a lock to play due to his injury, so Kyles is banking on New England's backups potentially keeping the Las Vegas offense in check. If the Raiders' wide receiver corps can get loose against the Patriots' secondary, regardless of whether or not Gonzalez plays, then perhaps that will catch their attention.

