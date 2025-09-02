Robert Spillane just said what all Raiders fans hoped was true ahead of Patriots game

The Las Vegas Raiders have entered a completely new era under general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. It may take Raider Nation some time to get used to all the new changes and faces on the roster, but hopefully, this leadership tandem is here to stay.

While overall, the fan base is pleased with the offseason that Spytek and Carroll put together, many felt that the new regime made their share of mistakes as well. Most notably, not re-signing linebacker Robert Spillane struck a negative chord within Raider Nation.

Of course, he left for a lucrative three-year, $33 million deal in free agency, and fans can hardly blame him. However, it will be bittersweet seeing him on the other sideline in Week 1 as the Raiders take on the New England Patriots.

Former Raider Robert Spillane is excited to face his old team in Week 1

Spillane will serve as a captain for the Patriots for the 2025 NFL season, much like he did in Las Vegas in 2023 and 2024. On Monday, Spillane spoke with local reporters and gave his honest assessment of the Raiders before the Week 1 matchup.

"The Raiders are a tough team. They got playmakers all over the field," Spillane said. "One of the best tight ends, wide receivers, running backs. It will be a great challenge for us as a defense."

If what Spillane said is true, then Raider Nation should be in for an exciting season. After a brutal offensive display in 2024, for Spillane to say that the Las Vegas offense will challenge them is already a dramatic improvement.

RELATED: Raiders just rescued a former Vikings draft bust days before the season

Plus, the shoutouts to Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Ashton Jeanty were surely appreciated by the fan base. The hope is that all of these players ascend to the top of their position groups, much like Spillane alluded to.

New England is led by a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Vrabel, who has a strong track record, so it certainly won't be easy to have success. However, Chip Kelly and his new-look offense are a complete wildcard for the Patriots' defense.

Ideally, the Raiders' offense gets off to a hot start, and they are more than challenging for Spillane and Co. to deal with. It won't be the end of the world if they sputter out of the gates, but it sounds like the Patriots are ready for Las Vegas to be a handful.

More Raiders news and analysis