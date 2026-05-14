Former Raiders lineman hits the perfect notes about Jackson Powers-Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson clearly didn't mesh with Pete Carroll, and as tentacle, offensive line coach Brennan Carroll. He was moved from what seemed to be his best offensive line spot, center, and made to compete with the inferior Alex Cappa for a starting guard job.

Early last season, Vincent Bonsignore, then of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and via the Vegas Nation First and 10 Podcast, reported that Powers-Johnson did not know why he was in the situation that he found himself in with the Raiders under the Carrolls.

Whatever Powers-Johnson did to make the duo dislike him, he said he was not given any reason for why he was feeling singled out. And when it comes down to it, as some players had excuses made for them and avoided accountability for lackluster play, other players surely noticed.

Powers-Johnson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 10 last season, which ended any idea that he had something to prove to a coaching staff he was never going to be able to win over. A new coaching staff would bring a welcome fresh start. A much-needed one.

The signing of Tyler Linderbaum in free agency made the new coaching staff's plan with Powers-Johnson clear. Barring something unforeseen, he will be the starter at right or left guard. Compared to last year, that's an easy first step to give him clarity and get the best from him.

Lincoln Kennedy hits the perfect notes about Jackson Powers-Johnson

In light of resurfaced trade talk around Powers-Johnson, former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy had a lot to say on the topic on a recent episode of the Locked on Raiders Squad Show podcast.

"What are you going to get for JPJ? He’s often injured or concussed. Are you going to get a six-pack of Heineken and a pack of Trident gum?

“It doesn’t even make sense to even throw the word ‘trade’ out there. There’s no team that’s going to take a chance on a player who can’t stay on the field. You saw the Maxx Crosby deal fall apart because [the Ravens] had their… regrets for making the deal as big as they made it, but more importantly, there’s an unproven guy coming off of surgery. You don’t know what you have in JPJ. That’s the first point.”

Kennedy teased it, and he had a rock-solid second point to add regarding Powers-Johnson.

"Second point is: Stop giving away good players. Stop letting good players go. Potentially, I see what JPJ can be. He’s the most tenacious offensive lineman that we have right now," Kennedy explained. "Stop giving away good players. Stop using good players to try to build for the future. The future starts right now. Find a way to get his (expletive) on the football field, find a way to keep his (expletive) on the football field, and let him go out there and play.”

Powers-Johnson would theoretically have a good amount of trade value if another team feels like the price is right and they can provide him with a fresh start, and if they are willing to overlook some injury concerns.

But the Raiders also now have a situation where Powers-Johnson can thrive, rooted in a coaching staff that will put him in a position to succeed and be forthright if they think he's not getting it done to the level he can.

Trading Powers-Johnson between now and Week 1 doesn't make any sense, unless things go way astray for some reason.

This coming year is undeniably a big one for Powers-Johnson, with an eye on 2027, the final year of his rookie contract. A third coaching staff in as many seasons could very well be the charm, and the Raiders need to find out if he can be the offensive line fixture it was hoped he'd be when drafted.